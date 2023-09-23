NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
Raiders vs Steelers Picks
In preparation for Sunday’s late kickoff, we are taking you through our Raiders vs Steelers picks and predictions, along with the latests odds and betting line.

Raiders vs Steelers Picks

  • Under 43 @ -115
  • Steelers +2.5 @ +100
Raiders vs Steelers Pick 1: Under 43 @ -115

The latest instalment of Sunday Night Football pits two of the NFL’s stuttering offenses against eachother in Las Vegas.

You only have to rewind less than a year to find evidence of this, with their previous meeting yielding just 23 total points after the Steelers edged the contest 13-10.

We will likely have to endure a low scoring affair in Sunday’s primetime slot, with a blast from the past expected as both will employ old school styles to try and gain yards on the ground.

The Steelers rank all the way down in 29th for points and 26th in yards so far this season, while the Raiders have managed to joint-least points with 27 across their opening games.

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Raiders vs Steelers Pick 2: Steelers +2.5 @ +100

Pittsburgh have had to endure a gruelling early-season schedule, but will be enthused after managing to sweep aside a very strong Cleveland Browns side last weekend.

They are back on the road as slight underdogs, and we can’t ignore their favourable price in the current market. There is nothing to suggest that the Raiders have enough to topple the Steelers.

We also expect Jimmy Garopollo to have a tough afternoon in the hole for the hosts. The Steelers rank first in pressures, and the former 49ers signal caller holds a QB rating of just 35.2 whilst under pressure.

We’ll side with the value and take the Steelers against the spread.

Raiders vs Steelers Odds And Line

  • Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders: -150 | Pittsburgh Steelers:+130
  • Point Spread: Raiders (-2.5) -110 | Steelers (+2.5) +100
  • Total Points: Over 43.5 –05 | Under 43.5 -115

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Charlie Rhodes

