Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NHL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have the season opener for both sides when the Las Vegas Golden Knights meet the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 10:00 pm ET at crypto.com Arena.

We have three plays you can use towards a Golden Knights-Kings same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $1800.00 from the $1000 NHL free bet which you can claim below.

Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NHL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create account and deposit $1000 with NHL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Golden Knights-Kings SGP betting picks

Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings SGP Parlay Pick 1: Kings under 5.5 goals +105 @ BetOnline

The Kings are trending upwards after a couple of very rough seasons. Legendary Kings net minder Jonathan Quick is still one of the best in the game, and went 1-1-0 against Las Vegas in 2021. Las Vegas net minder Logan Thompson was 1-0-0 last year against the Kings, allowing just a goal, and the goalkeeping is going to rule this game. Take the under tonight.

Kings under 5.5 goals @ +105 with BetOnline

Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings SGP Parlay Pick 2: Jack Eichel anytime goalscorer +175 @ BetOnline

Eichel was acquired by Las Vegas this past November from Buffalo in the hopes he would help a poor, goal scoring Golden Knights club. Eichel potted his first goal of the preseason in their last preseason game, and he’s likely going to be one of the few goalscorers tonight. Take Eichel to score a goal.

Jack Eichel anytime goalscorer @ +175 with BetOnline

Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings SGP Parlay Pick 3: Kings ML -120 @ BetOnline

We’ll likely have a low scoring game and Quick is a much better goaltender with a better defense and has the more talented offense. Thompson is fighting for a starting job, and Los Angeles will put too much pressure on the young cage protector tonight. Take the Kings to win this game.

LA Kings ML @ -120 with BetOnline

Las Vegas Golden Knights vs LA Kings Odds