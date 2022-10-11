Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NHL Betting Promo Code

We have the season opener for both sides when the Las Vegas Golden Knights meet the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 10:00 pm ET at crypto.com Arena.
We have three plays you can use towards a Golden Knights-Kings same game parlay and our three picks could net you $1800.00.
Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Los Angeles Kings under 5.5 @ +105 with Betonline
- Jack Eichel anytime goalscorer @ +175 with Betonline
- LA Kings ML @ -120 with Betonline
Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings SGP Parlay Pick 1: Kings under 5.5 goals +105 @ BetOnline
The Kings are trending upwards after a couple of very rough seasons. Legendary Kings net minder Jonathan Quick is still one of the best in the game, and went 1-1-0 against Las Vegas in 2021. Las Vegas net minder Logan Thompson was 1-0-0 last year against the Kings, allowing just a goal, and the goalkeeping is going to rule this game. Take the under tonight.
Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings SGP Parlay Pick 2: Jack Eichel anytime goalscorer +175 @ BetOnline
Eichel was acquired by Las Vegas this past November from Buffalo in the hopes he would help a poor, goal scoring Golden Knights club. Eichel potted his first goal of the preseason in their last preseason game, and he’s likely going to be one of the few goalscorers tonight. Take Eichel to score a goal.
Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings SGP Parlay Pick 3: Kings ML -120 @ BetOnline
We’ll likely have a low scoring game and Quick is a much better goaltender with a better defense and has the more talented offense. Thompson is fighting for a starting job, and Los Angeles will put too much pressure on the young cage protector tonight. Take the Kings to win this game.
