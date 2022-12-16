Las Vegas Bowl Best Bets – Florida vs. Oregon State – Betting Odds, Spreads & Picks

Bowl season will be in full swing come Saturday afternoon. There is no better time to be a college football fan and the Las Vegas Bowl will likely provide the thrills and spills that us fans are accustomed to. Florida will take on Oregon State in Nevada’s bowl game as both teams look to add a bowl victory to end their 2023 seasons. Here, we take a look at the betting odds, including the lines and spreads while offering our best bets and picks on this NCAAF clash.
Florida Gators (6-6) @ #14 Oregon State Beavers (9-3)
Where and when?
- Kick-off: Saturday, 12/17/2022 2:30 pm EST.
- Venue: Allegiance Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.
- TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.
What are the odds?
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Florida
|+285
|+10 (-110)
|Oregon State
|-370
|-10 (-110)
|Total Points Line
|Odds
|Over 53
|-110
|Under 53
|-110
*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.
Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football
|1.
|
50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Double Your First Deposit Up To $1,000 + $10 Casino Chip
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
First Deposit Sports Bonus Up To $500
|Claim Offer
Both Starting QBs to Miss Las Vegas Bowl
After a relatively disappointing 6-6 season, Florida will head to the Las Vegas Bowl to take on a strong Oregon State team that ended with a 9-3 record.
The Beavers have won six of their last seven but will be without quarterback Spencer Sanders, who entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season. However, Florida will also be without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Preparations underway at Allegiant Stadium ahead of a busy weekend. Las Vegas Bowl between Florida and Oregon State Saturday and the Raiders-Patriots Sunday. #vegas #RaiderNation #LVBowl pic.twitter.com/sw7doHGExW
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) December 14, 2022
Richardson has declared for the NFL Draft and will skip the bowl game to avoid injury and prepare for his professional career.
According to sportsbooks, Oregon State are big odds on favorites. Bovada currently have Oregon State as ten-point favorites with moneyline odds of -370.
How will this game be decided?
Florida will likely start redshirt freshman Jack Miller III at quarterback and a lot will obviously depend on his performance. Miller is a transfer from Ohio State who was a four-star recruit out of high school.
He won’t be the athlete Anthony Richardson was, but offers a different skill set. As more of a pro-style QB, we can expect him to throw the ball around a bit more than Florida has this year.
Unfortunately, his receivers are not in great spots to help him succeed and Saturday could be a struggle for the new quarterback.
Their running game is in a bit of a better spot and is likely the route Florida can target for yardage and scores. Running back Montrell Johnson averages 5.7 yards per carry and has 12 touchdowns on this season, and he is in a good spot here. Whether it is him or Trevor Etienne getting the majority of carries, the backfield will get yards in this one.
His offensive line should be shifting the Beavers around and creating gaps for him all day.
On the other side of the ball, Ben Gulbranson will draw the start at QB for Oregon State. Gulbranson has seen some playing time this season, and has been reasonable when seeing action.
His receivers and backs appear to be in a good spot. Matchups look to be on the plus side of neutral all over the field. Although his receivers could have excellent days, it is the ground game where the Gators could be targeted.
Florida’s run defense has struggled all season, and Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, running back Damien Martinez will likely take advantage of that. Going at a clip of 6.1 yards per carry on the year, this is a blowup spot for him. Florida are 101st in rush yards allowed per game in college football this year, and are in line to get gashed again here.
2022 #Pac12FB Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, presented by @Nextiva: Damien Martinez 🦫
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/PRdgEovUpW#GoBeavs | @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/YT80u77sqP
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 6, 2022
With running games looking to dominate we can possibly expect less possessions in a low scoring game.
What are the best bets?
Content You May Like
- Best Free Bets Offers – Claim the best free bets offers and bet risk free!.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest promo codes for your NCAAF bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.