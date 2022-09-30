Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Buffalo Bills With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Ahead of an intriguing battle between two of the league’s finest quarterbacks as the Buffalo Bills travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens, we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks.
Lamar Jackson vs Buffalo Bills Player Props Betting Tips
- Lamar Jackson over 53.5 Rushing Yards @ -115 with BetOnline
- Lamar Jackson Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +145 with BetOnline
Lamar Jackson vs Buffalo Bills Tip 1: Lamar Jackson over 53.5 Rushing Yards @ -115 with BetOnline
Lamar Jackson has already put in a couple of MVP worthy performances this year, and he was fuming after being let down by his defense in the Ravens’ incredible loss to Miami. A healthy Jackson is more than a match for any of the NFL’s defenses, especially Buffalo’s bruised and battered D-line.
Jackson averaged 13.2 yards per rush against the Dolphins to rack up 119 yards total, the second time he’s gone into triple figures on the ground this season. He had another field day against the Patriots, carrying for 107 yards to set up a 37-26 victory.
The Ravens rank eighth in the NFL with 135.3 rushing yards per game, so we just need Jackson to claim roughly 40% of that yardage for this tip to stand up.
Lamar Jackson vs Buffalo Bills Tip 1: Lamar Jackson Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +145 with BetOnline
Jackson has 23 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career to date and this is already looking like a profitable season for the 2015 MVP winner.
Last week’s TD against Miami means he has already equalled his haul from last year and I’m backing Jackson to break the plane this week too at the M&T Bank Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Baltimore Ravens
|+140
|Buffalo Bills
|-160