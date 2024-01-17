NFL

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Best Bets vs Texans – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Joe Lyons
Soon-to-be two-time MVP Lamar Jackson begins his quest for a first career Super Bowl triumph in the divisional round on Saturday and ahead of the game we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Baltimore quarterback.

Lamar Jackson Divisional Round Player Prop Picks

  • Jackson over 227.5 passing yards (-110)
  • Jackson under 0.5 interceptions (-140)
  • Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+120)
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Pick 1: Over 227.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will become a two-time MVP of the league shortly after the postseason comes to a close and his passing game through the air has been a joy to watch all year round.

We’ll happily take the over on this prop, set at 227.5 by NFL sportsbooks. Jackson averaged 230 passing yards per game in the regular season and that’s bumped up to 242.5 in his last ten starts.

Houston have one of the worst ranked pass defenses in the league and we can expect Jackson to punish them where it hurts.

Bet on Lamar Jackson over 227.5 passing yards (-110) now

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Pick 2: Under 0.5 interceptions (-140 with BetOnline)

Jackson is protecting the football better than ever this season. He has just seven interceptions, the same amount as last year and considerably less than the 13 he racked up in 2021/22.

He ranks inside the top ten in the NFL for pass completion percentage and his accuracy over the last weeks of the season was seriously impressive.

Over his final six starts, Jackson completed 62.4% of his pass attempts for 14 touchdowns, just two interceptions and over 1,500 yards in the air.

Bet on Lamar Jackson under 0.5 interceptions (-140) now

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Pick 3: Anytime touchdown scorer (+120 with BetOnline)

Lamar Jackson is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen and he can punish defenses in many ways. He rushed for 821 yards this year on 148 carries, reaching the end zone five times.

+120 looks a solid price for Jackson to record a rushing touchdown in Saturday’s clash.

Bet on Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+120) now
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top