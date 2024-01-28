Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us and ahead of the AFC Championship match this weekend, we take a look at the latest Lamar Jackson player prop bets for the Ravens vs Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson Championship Round Player Prop Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

Jackson over 63.5 rushing yards -110

Jackson over 211.5 passing yards -110

Jackson first touchdown scorer +700

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Pick 1: Over 63.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

Lamar Jackson used his legs more than ever in the Divisional round last weekend, with 100 rushing yards racked up in a faultless performance against Houston.

Jackson rushed for two touchdowns against the Texans as well as picking up his second highest amount of yards, so 64 yards is certainly an attainable mark against the Chiefs.

Baltimore’s ground game has become increasingly more important as the season heads towards its climax in Las Vegas next month and another big showing is excepted from Jackson in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Pick 2: Over 211.5 Passing Yards -110 with BetOnline

With Jackson using his legs more last weekend his passing yards saw a dramatic hit, as Baltimore managed just 152 passing yards against Houston – Jackson’s lowest of the season so far.

This week Jackson’s passing yard line is 211.5 yards, which is 60 yards further than the Baltimore quarterback managed in his first playoff game this season.

Jackson averaged 229.9 yards per game through the regular season and he has gone over this line in three of his last five games.

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +700 with BetOnline

Jackson has scored some crucial touchdowns for Baltimore this season, no less so than last weekend when he picked up a brace of scores against the Texans.

The versatile Ravens quarterback scored his fourth and fifth of the season last weekend in the Divisional round and he has been priced at +700 to score first in the Championship game on Sunday.

If you fancy Jackson to score a touchdown anytime in the AFC Championship game, most NFL bookmakers have that selection at +120.