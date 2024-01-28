American Football

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – AFC Championship Betting

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
3 min read
Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us and ahead of the AFC Championship match this weekend, we take a look at the latest Lamar Jackson player prop bets for the Ravens vs Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson Championship Round Player Prop Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Jackson over 63.5 rushing yards -110
  • Jackson over 211.5 passing yards -110
  • Jackson first touchdown scorer +700
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Pick 1: Over 63.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

Lamar Jackson used his legs more than ever in the Divisional round last weekend, with 100 rushing yards racked up in a faultless performance against Houston.

Jackson rushed for two touchdowns against the Texans as well as picking up his second highest amount of yards, so 64 yards is certainly an attainable mark against the Chiefs.

Baltimore’s ground game has become increasingly more important as the season heads towards its climax in Las Vegas next month and another big showing is excepted from Jackson in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Bet on Jackson over 63.5 rushing yards (-110)

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Pick 2: Over 211.5 Passing Yards -110 with BetOnline

With Jackson using his legs more last weekend his passing yards saw a dramatic hit, as Baltimore managed just 152 passing yards against Houston – Jackson’s lowest of the season so far.

This week Jackson’s passing yard line is 211.5 yards, which is 60 yards further than the Baltimore quarterback managed in his first playoff game this season.

Jackson averaged 229.9 yards per game through the regular season and he has gone over this line in three of his last five games.

Bet on Jackson over 211.5 passing yards (-110)

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +700 with BetOnline

Jackson has scored some crucial touchdowns for Baltimore this season, no less so than last weekend when he picked up a brace of scores against the Texans.

The versatile Ravens quarterback scored his fourth and fifth of the season last weekend in the Divisional round and he has been priced at +700 to score first in the Championship game on Sunday.

If you fancy Jackson to score a touchdown anytime in the AFC Championship game, most NFL bookmakers have that selection at +120.

Bet on Jackson first touchdown scorer (+700)
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

