Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds | New England Patriots Favorites

Odds have been released on star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s next team if not the Baltimore Ravens as he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the NFL this summer.

The likelihood that Lamar Jackson becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason is slim as the 2019 league MVP holds too much value to Baltimore to walk away without compensation.

However, in order to keep Jackson, the Ravens would likely have to make the 26-year-old Louisville graduate one of the highest-paid players of all-time with a contract in the region of $230 million, fully guaranteed.

That’s the contract Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson received in 2022 which has shifted the market entirely and something that Jackson could realistically demand.

The two-time Pro Bowler became the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game at age 21 and rejected an extension offer from Baltimore last year worth $250 million, $133 million guaranteed that would have run through the 2027 season.

Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds

Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds Play New England Patriots +400 New York Jets +450 Atlanta Falcons

+550 Las Vegas Raiders

+650 San Francisco 49ers +700 Washington Commanders

+700 Tennessee Titans +800 New Orleans Saints

+850 Carolina Panthers

+1000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+1200 Houston Texans +1200 Green Bay Packers

+1600 Los Angeles Rams

+1600

Lamar Jackson lined up for Patriots move, replacing Mac Jones?

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones endured a difficult season with some bright spots after a terrific rookie campaign, but head coach Bill Belichick believes the 24-year-old does have a future in the NFL.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive.”

However, the 70-year-old refused to commit to Jones as the team’s starting quarterback next season and the possibility of him taking a backseat for Lamar Jackson to lead the offense is plausible.

NFL betting sites have priced New England at +400 to land Jackson if he is to find a new team and fail to come to an agreement with Baltimore, which remains the most likely scenario.

