Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds Lions Now Favored To Land QB

Could Lamar Jackson’s time with the Baltimore Ravens be coming to an end? Find the latest odds for Lamar Jackson’s next team and which team is the new favorite to land the Ravens’ QB.

Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson was recently tagged with the non-exclusive franchise tag.

That means other NFL teams can send offers to Jackson, but Baltimore will have the opportunity to match. If they don’t, they’ll get a pair of first-round picks in exchange for Jackson signing with another franchise.

For most NFL experts around the league, the Ravens’ use of the franchise tag effectively signaled the end of Jackson’s time in Baltimore. However, the Ravens’ front office remains adamant that it is still committed to signing him to a long-term deal.

Jackson’s Franchise Tag Puts Him In Rare Company

Jackson is the first QB to be given the non-exclusive tag since Washington took that approach with Kirk Cousins in 2016.

The difference?

Jackson is only 26 years old, a former NFL MVP winner, and one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

He is also just the third quarterback to win NFL MVP and receive the franchise tag. Steve Young (1993) and Peyton Manning (2004 and 2011) were the other two QBs but both players reached long-term deals and did not play a full year under the tag.

Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds

BetOnline recently updated its odds for Lamar Jackson’s next team and there is a new favorite to land the Ravens’ QB.

The offshore sportsbook has given the Detroit Lions the best odds to acquire Lamar Jackson at +300. The Buccaneers (+450), Colts (+500), Jets (+600), and Patriots (+700) round out the top five contenders to become Jackson’s new home.

Check out the complete Lamar Jackson next team odds below.

Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds Play Detroit Lions +300 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500 New York Jets +600 New England Patriots +700 Tennessee Titans +700 Miami Dolphins +900 Las Vegas Raiders +900 Atlanta Falcons +1000 Washington Commanders +1000 Carolina Panthers +1200 San Francisco 49ers +1600

NFL Betting Guides You May Like