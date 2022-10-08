Countries
LA Rams vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In California

LA Rams vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In California

4 seconds ago

We’re moving quickly into Week 5 of the new NFL season and here is how you can bet on our Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams same game parlay in California.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Cowboys vs Rams parlay at +350.

How To Bet On A Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams Same Game Parlay In California

Best Cowboys vs LA Rams Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Cowboys-Rams SGP @ +320 with BetOnline

Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Cooper Rush 231 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-0 since backup quarterback Cooper Rush entered the starting frame in place of Dak Prescott following the former MVP’s injury.

The 28-year-old has threw four passing touchdowns across three starts with a QB rating of 73.1 and a completion rate of 60.8%.

Rush has averaged just over 224 passing yards per game in his last three starts and is priced at -114 for at least 231 yards against the LA Rams in week 6.

Back Cooper Rush at least 231 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline

Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Cooper Kupp to score a TD @ -167 with BetOnline

Cooper Kupp is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and with three touchdowns to his name already this season (tied for third among WRs), this is a confident selection.

The 29-year-old had a historic season in 2021, winning the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award and following it up with a Super Bowl LVI trophy and MVP award against the Cincinnati Bengals last year.

Back Cooper Kupp to score a TD @ -167 with BetOnline

Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Aaron Donald over 0.5 sacks @ -130 BetOnline

Aaron Donald, similarly to Kupp, is also widely regarded as one of the best players in his position and won his first Super Bowl trophy last season.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle signed an extension in June which added $40 million over the last three years of his original six-year, $135 million deal, making Donald the first non-quarterback to average more than $30 million per season.

With 15 tackles and two sacks already so far this campaign, we can expect Donald to target Cowboys QB Cooper Rush from the get-go.

Aaron Donald over 0.5 sacks @ -130 with BetOnline

Can I Bet On Cowboys vs Rams Same Game Parlay In California?

Anyone in California can bet on Cowboys vs Rams same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in California or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in California or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Cowboys vs Rams Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Cowboys vs Rams one game parlay sportsbooks for California. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

