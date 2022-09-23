LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals  Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

We have an NFC West battle on Sunday afternoon when the LA Rams meet the Arizona Cardinals for Sunday Football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Sunday’s LA Rams-Arizona Cardinals Sunday Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Sunday’s contest.

LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Player Props Betting Tips

Back Our Rams-Cardinals Prop Bets @ Bovada

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $750 NFL Free Prop Bet

Click here to sign up with Bovada Create account and deposit $750 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Rams-Cardinals Prop Bets.

LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Player Props Bets Tip 1: Matthew Stafford under 0.5 interceptions +105

This is a bold bet considering Stafford has already thrown five interceptions thus far after only two games, but here’s the deal. Arizona hasn’t picked off a pass yet this season, and if there were ever a game where Stafford doesn’t throw an interception, this Sunday is it.

Back Matthew Stafford under 0.5 interceptions @ +105 With Bovada

LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Props Bets Tip 2: Matthew Stafford over 2 TD Passes +10000

That’s a huge number for sure, and if you hit that one, you’ve made yourself a pile of loot. Stafford is coming off a three-TD outing at home against Atlanta, and you can bet with a total set as high as this game is that Stafford will have plenty of opportunities to put three passes into the end zone. Arizona allows 306 passing yards per contest and 3.5 TD passes per contest.

Back Matthew Stafford over 2 TD passes @ +10000 With Bovada

LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Props Bets Tip 3: Marquise Brown over 0.5 TD Receptions +210

Brown has become Kyler Murray’s favorite target and Brown has found the end zone once but has four red-zone targets, and it’s a pretty safe bet in a game with this high of a total that Brown won’t get at least a couple of opportunities to hit pay dirt. The Rams allow 245 passing yards and 2.5 TD passes per contest, and Brown is highly likely to catch a TD pass Sunday.

Back Marquise Brown over 0.5 TD passes @ +210 With Bovada

LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Odds