LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals  Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We have an NFC West battle on Sunday afternoon when the LA Rams meet the Arizona Cardinals for Sunday Football.
We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Sunday’s LA Rams-Arizona Cardinals Sunday Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Sunday’s contest.
LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Player Props Betting Tips
- Matthew Stafford under 0.5 interceptions @ +105 with Bovada
- Matthew Stafford over over 2.0 TD passes @ +10000 with Bovada
- Marquise Brown over 0.5 TD receptions @ +210 with Bovada
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
How To Claim The $750 NFL Free Prop Bet
- Click here to sign up with Bovada
- Create account and deposit $750 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Rams-Cardinals Prop Bets.
LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Player Props Bets Tip 1: Matthew Stafford under 0.5 interceptions +105
This is a bold bet considering Stafford has already thrown five interceptions thus far after only two games, but here’s the deal. Arizona hasn’t picked off a pass yet this season, and if there were ever a game where Stafford doesn’t throw an interception, this Sunday is it.
LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Props Bets Tip 2: Matthew Stafford over 2 TD Passes +10000
That’s a huge number for sure, and if you hit that one, you’ve made yourself a pile of loot. Stafford is coming off a three-TD outing at home against Atlanta, and you can bet with a total set as high as this game is that Stafford will have plenty of opportunities to put three passes into the end zone. Arizona allows 306 passing yards per contest and 3.5 TD passes per contest.
LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Props Bets Tip 3: Marquise Brown over 0.5 TD Receptions +210
Brown has become Kyler Murray’s favorite target and Brown has found the end zone once but has four red-zone targets, and it’s a pretty safe bet in a game with this high of a total that Brown won’t get at least a couple of opportunities to hit pay dirt. The Rams allow 245 passing yards and 2.5 TD passes per contest, and Brown is highly likely to catch a TD pass Sunday.
LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Los Angeles Rams
|-184
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+160