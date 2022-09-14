Countries
Home News la chargers vs kansas city chiefs prop bets back mahomes and herbert for passing touchdowns

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bets: Back Mahomes And Herbert For Passing Touchdowns

The Chiefs host Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City as NFL Thursday Night Football enters a new era on Amazon Prime Video.

Best LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bets

Chargers vs Chiefs Prop Bets

These are our top prop picks for Thursday’s mouth-watering clash; we’ve got one game prop and two player props for you to get your betting teeth stuck into.

Chargers vs Chiefs Prop Bets 1: Under 53.5 Total Points @ +100 with Bovada

Chargers vs Chiefs has the highest expected points total across the entire Week 2 slate, and with two world-class quarterbacks on display, we can see why.

However, 10 of 15 matches in Week 1 saw under’s land in this market, and the mark does feel a little high in this match, despite the Chiefs producing an awesome offensive performances against Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

They’ll almost certainly face much more stubborn resistance against the Chargers – especially if J.C. Jackson is passed fit as expected – after they racked up six sacks during their win against Las Vegas Raiders, intercepting Derek Carr three times. Their best hope is to keep things tight and while we expect the Chiefs’ class to prevail in the end, it could be a tighter battle than expected.

Back Under 53.5 Total Points @ +100 with Bovada

Chargers vs Chiefs Prop Bets 2: Mahomes & Herbert 2+ Passing Touchdowns Each @ -150 with Bovada

Much of the focus will understandably be on Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in this clash, with their battles always making fascinating viewing in recent years.

Mahomes made five passing touchdowns against the Cardinals, with Herbert completing three against the Raiders. While we would not be surprised to see both of these totals drop a little, 2+ each for two quarterbacks of their ridiculously high standards should land.

Back Mahomes & Herbert 2+ Passing Touchdowns Each @ -150 with Bovada

Chargers vs Chiefs Prop Bets 2: Travis Kelce 100+ Receiving Yards & KC to win @ +152 with Bovada

Mahomes’ main target to hit will likely be Travis Kelce, who enjoyed 121 yards from his eight receives last week.

The Chiefs are still adjusting to life without Tyreek Hill after the Cheetah’s move to Miami, but Kelce looks like the main man to replace him. At 6’5 and 250 pounds he can prove an immovable object when on song, with his relative speed making him tough to cover.

If the Chiefs’ deep receivers do their job in terms of opening up the field for Mahomes and Kelce to combine, the 32-year-old should enjoy another strong showing and help KC to a vital victory.

Back Kelce 100+ Receiving Yards & KC to win @ +152 with Bovada

Chargers vs Chiefs Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Chargers
 +160 bovada
Kansas City Chiefs
 -190 bovada
