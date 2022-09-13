Countries
Home News la chargers vs kansas city chiefs picks predictions odds for thursday night football

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks, Predictions & Odds For Thursday Night Football

Updated

1 hour ago

on

The Chiefs and Chargers both made winning starts to the season at the weekend but one ‘O’ has to go when Kansas City host Brandon Staley’s Los Angeles franchise in NFL Thursday Night Football. 

Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Picks

Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Pick 1: Chiefs -3.5 @ -110 with bovada

Patrick Mahomes produced a scintillating display of penetrative ball throwing to dismantle the Cardinals’ defence on Sunday and illustrate showed exactly why the Chiefs are strong contenders for this year’s Super Bowl. While the Chargers will provide sterner opposition, it’s tough to see Justin Herbert and co. outscoring their NFC West rivals on Thursday night.

The last meeting between these two teams was thriller that went to overtime before Kansas City came out on top thanks to Mahomes. This clash looks set to end in similar fashion but with the Chiefs likely to make a fast start, our tip is for the Chiefs to beat the spread at 3.5.

Back Chiefs -3.5 @ -110 with Bovada

Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Pick 1: Travis Kelce first TD scorer @ +800 with bovada

Travis Kelce and Mahomes have already won one Super Bowl together and are eyeing up another. The duo’s relationship is excellent on and off the field so it comes as no surprise that Mahomes targets his tight end with regularity when the chips are down.

Kelce scored a touchdown in the Chiefs season opener against Arizona and while it wasn’t the first of the game he did make another seven receptions for a total of 121 yards. That suggests to me that he represents good value to make the first end zone catch of the game at +800 against the Chargers.

Back Travis Kelce first TD @ +800 with Bovada

Chargers vs Chiefs Prediction

Much of the talk surrounding the Chiefs in preseason was regarding the extent to which they would miss Tyreek Hill. Well not very much was the answer in week one as even running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire stepped up to the plate and showed his worth as a receiver with two TDs.

Whether the Chargers’ defence can stifle the Chiefs’ multi-faceted offensive remains to be seen but one thing is for sure this matchup looks set to be high scoring. But if you’re looking for a simply moneyline bet my advice is to back the Chiefs who looked terrific in their season debut.

Back Chiefs Moneyline @ 1.55 with Bovada

Chargers vs Chiefs Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Chargers
 +160 bovada
Kansas City Chiefs
 -190 bovada

 

