The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Chargers vs Bears Picks

LA Chargers -8.5 (-110)

Austin Ekeler first touchdown scorer (+300)

Chargers vs Bears Pick 1: LA Chargers -8.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

It’s been a rough few weeks for the LA Chargers, but they’re presented with the perfect opportunity to get back in the win column on Sunday Night Football at home against the struggling Chicago Bears.

In what could be described as an up-and-down season for Justin Herbert’s side so far, the Chargers fell to consecutive defeats to begin the year before hitting back with wins against the Vikings and Raiders.

They have a tough schedule and defeats to the impressive Cowboys and Chiefs leave them at 2-4. The Bears are 2-5 and look to be making steady progress in recent times, but this one’s a mismatch and we’re anticipating LA to come out on top in comfortable fashion.

Chargers vs Bears Pick 2: Austin Ekeler first touchdown scorer (+300 with BetOnline)

Austin Ekeler is widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL and despite a flurry of injuries upsetting his campaign to date, he should be back in tip-top shape to face Chicago this Sunday at SoFi.

He’s only featured on three occasions and registered one rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but this is a golden opportunity for him to get some stats on the board.

His six points in Miami was the first touchdown of the game and he looks primed to the same again.

The first touchdown scorer market adds extra value rather than an anytime selection, with odds of +300 certainly enticing.

Chargers vs Bears Odds and Line

Moneyline: LA Chargers: -425 | Chicago Bears: +325

LA Chargers: -425 | Chicago Bears: +325 Point Spread: Chargers (-8.5) -110 | Bears (+8.5) -110

Chargers (-8.5) -110 | Bears (+8.5) -110 Total Points: Over 46.5 –110 | Under 46.5 -110