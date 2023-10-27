NFL

LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Chargers vs Bears Picks 

  • LA Chargers -8.5 (-110)
  • Austin Ekeler first touchdown scorer (+300)
Chargers vs Bears Pick 1: LA Chargers -8.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

It’s been a rough few weeks for the LA Chargers, but they’re presented with the perfect opportunity to get back in the win column on Sunday Night Football at home against the struggling Chicago Bears.

In what could be described as an up-and-down season for Justin Herbert’s side so far, the Chargers fell to consecutive defeats to begin the year before hitting back with wins against the Vikings and Raiders.

They have a tough schedule and defeats to the impressive Cowboys and Chiefs leave them at 2-4. The Bears are 2-5 and look to be making steady progress in recent times, but this one’s a mismatch and we’re anticipating LA to come out on top in comfortable fashion.

Chargers vs Bears Pick 2: Austin Ekeler first touchdown scorer (+300 with BetOnline)

Austin Ekeler is widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL and despite a flurry of injuries upsetting his campaign to date, he should be back in tip-top shape to face Chicago this Sunday at SoFi.

He’s only featured on three occasions and registered one rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but this is a golden opportunity for him to get some stats on the board.

His six points in Miami was the first touchdown of the game and he looks primed to the same again.

The first touchdown scorer market adds extra value rather than an anytime selection, with odds of +300 certainly enticing.

Chargers vs Bears Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: LA Chargers: -425 | Chicago Bears: +325
  • Point Spread: Chargers (-8.5) -110 | Bears (+8.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 46.5 –110 | Under 46.5 -110
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
