Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: 71% Chance Of Mavericks Return

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Kyrie Irving has had a tough time finding a permanent home in the NBA after a tumultuous first 12 years of his career. According to the oddsmakers, there is a 29% chance that he is wearing yet another new uniform to start the 2023-23 season.

Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks back in early February, and things haven’t quite worked out the way that both sides would have hoped. After middling around the .500 mark for much of the season, the acquisition was supposed to help put Dallas over the hump in the Western Conference.

Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Will He Be Back With The Mavericks?

Instead, the Mavericks have gone 8-15 since the deal. They not only didn’t improve their playoff position, but they’ve fallen out of the picture completely. As of Sunday, they are in the 11th spot in the West, on the outside looking in, and a full game behind the Thunder for the final postseason spot.

While things are looking bleak for their hopes at title contention this season, they are facing an off-season full of questions and uncertainty. Irving is in the final year of a four-year contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this coming summer.

Given his recent track record of relationships with the franchises he plays for, it is uncertain whether the Mavericks would want to pay him the money that he will be commanding.

Mavericks Have Off-Season Of Questions Ahead

But the sports books think that they’ll be more than interested. There are proposition bets available for whether or not Irving will return to Dallas next season, or if he’ll play elsewhere.

As of now, returning to play for the Mavericks is the outright leader, coming in at a -250 favorite. Him playing for another team is obviously the underdog, but not by an overwhelming margin. The line comes in at +150, giving Irving a 29% chance of leaving.

These odds are certainly subject to change. There will be quotes from Kyrie Irving as the season winds down and after, which will give us a better idea of where he stands in regard to his future.

Not only will these particular odds change, but we may see prop bets with specific teams listed sooner rather than later.

