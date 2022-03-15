Kwiff Cheltenham sign up offer: £20 Cheltenham free bet

Cheltenham Festival 2022 gets underway this Tuesday morning, and there are a host of betting promotions doing the rounds, including a fantastic Cheltenham sign up offer at Kwiff. Read on to find out more.
How to Claim the Kwiff Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?
The Kwiff Cheltenham betting offer is easy to claim. Just follow the steps detailed below and bet on the action for free come Tuesday.
- Click here to sign up with Kwiff
- Make your first deposit and bet £10 on any sport with odds of EVS or greater
- Claim a £10 Cheltenham Bet Credit
Kwiff Cheltenham Sign Up Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Bet Credits
This year at Cheltenham, take advantage of Kwiff’s Bet £10 Get £20 betting offer and wager on the horse racing for free come Tuesday, March 15th.
We have outlined the key workings of the Kwiff bonus below:
- A free £20 bet for new customers
- Qualifying bet must be wagered at odds of 1.50 (+)
- Free bet credits are not withdrawable
- This offer is available to customers who are 18+
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet
If you’re already a member of Kwiff and thus ineligible for the free Cheltenham sign up offer listed above, there are plenty of other great Cheltenham betting offers and free bets available via the link.
Kwiff Cheltenham Festival Betting
Regardless of which of this week’s 28 scheduled races you’ve been planning to put money on, placing your bets at Kwiff will ensure you claim a £20 Cheltenham Festival sign up offer, meaning you can bet for free on the world’s best horses and jockeys at this prestigious horse racing meet – including the legendary Gold Cup.
Kwiff Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Kwiff Cheltenham Betting promotions – 2nd Place Finish = Money Back
At Kwiff, if you’re unfortunate to have to watch your horse finish up in second place by a nose during any one of the 28 scheduled events, you will be given a refund.
Refunds are awarded up to the maximum value of a £10 stake & your horse must finish second only to the SP favourite in order to be eligible, which in essence gives you an extra life when backing a long shot.
Key T&Cs: The Promotion is only valid to new & existing customers; residents or UK and Republic of Ireland; customers aged 18 years or over. To qualify for the Promotion, the participant must place a minimum of £/€1 bet on one of the selected races. This promotion applies only to single bets. Each-way bets will not count towards this promotion. Only the first bet on each race will count towards the promotion.
Kwiff Cheltenham Betting Promotions – First Past the Post
If for any reason your backed horse finishes a race in first place but is then disqualified or ruled out for foul play, etc., Kwiff will still payout.
Think of it as a kind of insurance policy. If your horse comes first, then you get your payout – there’s nothing more to it.
Key t&Cs: Bets are settled in accordance with the official result at the time of the “weigh-in”. We also pay out on double results on UK & Ireland Horse racing bets. This means that if your horse was ‘First past the post’, ie crosses the finishing line first, but for some reason isn’t awarded the race – we will still pay you out the winnings. Should your selection be awarded a race or promoted to a place as a result of a Stewards Enquiry (which is announced before the “weigh-in” or “winner alright”) this means you will also receive a return for your selection.
Kwiff Sign Up Offer Review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?
Besides the fact that Kwiff tends to broadcast highly competitive odds for ALL horse racing events, including Cheltenham, this bookmaker is also serving up a free £20 bet when you stake £10 during (or prior to) the festival.
Kwiff also has its own form of betting insurance in case your horse is disqualified, meaning you will get paid out if your horse finishes 1st, no matter what, and Kwiff even offers refunds should your horse finish 2nd to the SP favorite.
So, there are plenty of reasons to get involved with this bookmaker in time for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival beginning this Tuesday.
If you’re interested in betting on the Cheltenham Festival at Kwiff, just click the link below & get yourself signed up today.
