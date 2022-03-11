Kwiff Cheltenham offer | £20 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday, March 15th, and bookies across Great Britain, eager for YOUR custom, have begun to roll out the usual parade of lucrative bonuses and promotions to mark the occasion. Take a look at what Kwiff has on offer below.

How to Claim the Kwiff Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Kwiff Cheltenham betting offer is straightforward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up with Kwiff Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport with odds of EVS or greater You will then receive a £10 Cheltenham Bet Credit

Kwiff Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Bet Credits

The Kwiff Cheltenham betting offer provides each bettor with a fantastic opportunity to wager on horse racing for free at this year’s 2022 Cheltenham Festival that begins on Tuesday, March 15th.

The key workings of the Kwiff bonus are outlined below for the readers’ convenience.

Free £20 bet for new customers

Qualifying bet must be at odds of 1.50 or greater

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly Min Deposit £5 Offer Terms To qualify for the Promotion, participant must deposit and place a £10 bet as their first bet on any market (excluding each way) in the sportsbook with odds greater than or equal to 1.50. Only original odds count toward the promotion. Supercharged odds do not count towards the promotion. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count. Cashed out bets do not count towards this promotion. Only available once per customer. Rewards will be credited to qualifying participants within 48 after placing the qualifying bet

Already registered, claimed, and spent the Kwiff free bet? No problem. Take a look at our pick of the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets at the link.

Kwiff Cheltenham Festival Betting

From March 15th to March 18th, British horse racing aficionados will turn their hopes and wallets to the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, one of the world’s most famous horse racing meets, featuring only the top horses and best jockeys from around the world.

No matter which of the 28 scheduled races scheduled for next week you choose to wager on, betting with Kwiff ensures that you’ll be able to get in all the action with £20 in free bets, which can even be used on the festival’s flagship event, The Gold Cup.

Kwiff Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Already got an account with Kwiff and spent your free £20 bet?

No problem – Kwiff has several other betting promotions available for the Cheltenham Festival.

To find out more about the other great horse racing promos currently doing the rounds at the sportsbook, see below:

Kwiff Cheltenham Betting offers – Horse Racing Money Back

If your horse ends up finishing in 2nd place, behind the SP favourite at the start of the race, then Kwiff promises to reward you with a £10 (max( free bet which you can then spend on the next race.

All you need to do is bet £1 or more, and if the above comes to pass, you’ll be refunded up to the max amount of £10. Bet £1, get a £1 refund; bet £2, get a £2 refund, and so on…

Key T&Cs: The Promotion is only valid to: new & existing customers; residents or UK and Republic of Ireland; customers aged 18 years or over. To qualify for the Promotion, the participant must place a minimum of £/€1 bet on one of the selected races. This promotion applies only to single bets. Each-way bets will not count towards this promotion. Only the first bet on each race will count towards the promotion.

Kwiff Cheltenham Betting Offers – First Past the Post

Every once in a while, tragedy strikes your average horse racing bettor: he/she watches in delight as the staked horse goes across the line in 1st place, only to later find out that the horse has been disqualified, or -for some reason- another horse is awarded the win.

Kwiff’s First Past the Post betting offer acts as a kind of insurance against this happening. If you watch your horse win – it’s won. nothing that happens after that can rob you of your payout.

Key t&Cs: Bets are settled in accordance with the official result at the time of the “weigh-in”. We also pay out on double results on UK & Ireland Horse racing bets. This means that if your horse was ‘First past the post’, ie crosses the finishing line first, but for some reason isn’t awarded the race – we will still pay you out the winnings. Should your selection be awarded a race or promoted to a place as a result of a Stewards Enquiry (which is announced before the “weigh-in” or “winner alright”) this means you will also receive a return for your selection. Double result applies to all win and place bets in UK & Ireland. First Past the Post is offered for all races in the UK & Ireland. Other international races are settled by the official result. First Past The Post does not apply to the following markets, events, and circumstances: Horses that are disqualified because they failed to ‘weigh in’ correctly; horses that are disqualified because they have taken the ‘wrong course’; where there is an official correction to the result by the judge or our data provider prior to the “weigh-in” and any races which are declared void before the “weigh-in” for which Rules of Racing will apply; future Racing bets, or races which are declared void.

Kwiff review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

You can’t really go wrong with a £20 free bet to spend at the Cheltenham Festival. Free money is always a good thing so we’re certainly happy to back this bookmaker in this respect.

On top of that, Kwiff’s other Cheltenham offers provide plenty of insurance against the two most frustrating types of losses at the horse racing betting market: namely, winning but then later finding out your horse lost, which is covered by the First Past the Post-offer, and coming in a close second to the SP favourite, which is covered by the Horse Racing Money Back promotion.

Based on the above, we would definitely recommend Kwiff to bettors that want to wager using free bets, and also to punters that are easily irked when their horse comes second or has a win chalked off due to some incomprehensible act of God.

Kwiff also broadcasts some of the best odds around. We do suggest leaving your bets until late since there is no best odds guarantee promo available on the site at the time of writing. But, overall, Kwiff is a solid option for the Cheltenham Festival in the opinion of the Sportslens team.

