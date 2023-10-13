With KSI vs Tommy Fury going down this weekend on the Misfits Prime Card, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing sportsbooks latest estimations for this MFB Cruiserweight Title contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The KSI vs Tommy Fury Fight?

Boxing fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge Misfits Prime Card on Saturday night. KSI vs Tommy Fury headlines at the Manchester Arena, with the winner viewed as the #1 pound-for-pound best crossover boxer in the world.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Tommy Fury silence his doubters and add yet another huge scalp to his resumé? Will KSI continue his unbeaten streak and defeat the brother of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury against all odds?

KSI to Win: +250

KSI to Win by KO/TKO: +500

KSI to Win by Decision: +750

Tommy Fury to Win: -300

Tommy Fury to Win by KO/TKO: +120

Tommy Fury to Win by Decision: +188

Draw: +1100

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Tommy Fury is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. KSI is the betting underdog here, despite having the same amount of knockouts on his record as Fury in just half the fights.

‘TNT’ to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (+120) with him winning the fight via decision (+188) seen as the next most likely outcome. For KSI to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via knockout (+500) than he is to win the fight by decision (+750).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 75% chance that Tommy Fury reigns supreme and beats KSI this weekend in their highly anticipated bout for the MFB Cruiserweight Title.

There is a 28.6% implied probability chance that ‘The Nightmare’ beats Fury judging by the sportsbooks boxing odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the popular YouTuber as the +250 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his English counterpart this Saturday night in their cruiserweight bout at Manchester Arena.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Tommy Fury is on paper a heavy favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing ‘TNT’ to just win the fight outright is poor, but backing him to either win the fight via decision or by KO/TKO presents great value to bettors.

As of today for the main event, Tommy Fury is the -300 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy KSI as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +250 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and derail the Fury hype-train.

KSI vs Tommy Fury – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Tommy Fury

KSI vs Tommy Fury 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST

Approx. 6:30PM EST 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title

MFB Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250 | Fury -300

