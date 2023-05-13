Boxing

KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In KSI vs Fournier Boxing Betting Offers

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets
KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets

With the operators listed in this article, you can take advantage of $5,550 worth of KSI vs Joe Fournier free bets  ahead of this weekend’s latest instalment in the Misfits Boxing series.

Plus, you can also use these US offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US state if you are living in an area that is currently restricted by law, meaning they are flexible betting options even if you are on the move.

  • BetOnline – Comprehensive sports betting site & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and boxing odds for KSI vs Fournier
  • BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300
  • MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and boxing odds ahead of this weekend’s fight
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

US Sports Betting Update

Despite the federal government placing the power in State hands, sports betting is still legal in parts and prohibited in others.

However, this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area US state from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a banned betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on this weekend’s fight in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over traditional operators

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, exclusive boxing markets and prices you won’t find anywhere else, while customers aren’t subject to tedious KYC checks.

How To Bet on KSI vs Joe Fournier in ANY US State

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your boxing bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -375| Fournier +275

KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting in ANY US State with our Featured Sports Betting Sites.

KSI and Joe Fournier’s long-awaited bout is finally here, and the stage is set at Wembley Arena in London for the latest instalment of Misfits Boxing, which is headed up by the social media star himself.

The YouTube sensation appears to be eager to get as much experience in the ring as he can before moving onto his first priority, Jake Paul, by the end of 2023.

After sweeping aside FaZe Temperrr back in January with a straightforward first round knockout, he stretched his pro record to three consecutive knockouts and will be eyeing another here against 40-year-old Joe Fournier.

The former cruiserweight world champion is certainly no pushover however, despite being out of the ring for two years since his one and only defeat against David Haye in a 2021 exhibition.

He boasts a record on nine professional wins, all by way of knockout.

How To Get a KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bet in US

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Join the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for KSI vs Joe Fournier betting

1. BetOnline KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of boxing markets, which will allow you wager on anything from method of victory, to the number of rounds you think there will be. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets.

Claim the BetOnline KSI vs Joe Fournier betting offer

2. BetUS KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for boxing betting. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

Claim the BetUS KSI vs Joe Fournier betting offer

3. BetNow KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including boxing, plus there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically.

Claim the BetNow KSI vs Joe Fournier betting offer

4. MyBookie KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

With the MyBookie welcome offer you can expect to receive a 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose ahead of KSI vs Joe Fournier.

Claim the MyBookie KSI vs Joe Fournier betting offer

5. Everygame KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a big favorite with sports bettors and boxing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service, their offerings are backed up by a  generous welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Claim the Everygame KSI vs Joe Fournier betting offer

