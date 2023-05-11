Boxing

KSI vs Joe Fournier Favorite: ‘The Nightmare’ Is The -600 Betting Favorite To Beat Fournier

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
05082021 KSI HP
05082021 KSI HP

KSI is the -600 betting favorite to beat Joe Fournier in their exhibition boxing match at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday.

With the Misfits cruiserweight title on the line, KSI is an overwhelming favorite according to the best boxing betting apps despite Joe Fournier’s experience in the professional scene.

The preliminary card is free to watch on YouTube, whilst the main event will be available on DAZN PPV.

‘The Nightmare’ has three professional wins, all of which have come by KO against Swarmz, Luis Alcaraz Pineda and FaZe Temperrr.

Many have argued that KSI’s opponents have become increasingly less difficult since the split decision win against Logan Paul in 2019. Fournier is also considered a level below what the Englishman could potentially aim for.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier Odds

To win fight:

  • KSI @ -600
  • Joe Fournier @ +350

RELATED: KSI Boxing Record: ‘The Nightmare’ Boasts Unbeaten Record With 4 KO Victories

KSI Vs Joe Fournier Start Time

TV channel (US): The KSI vs Fournier fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling MF & DAZN: X Series 007 clash live from London on DAZN PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (New DAZN customers: $84.99, Existing subscribers: $64.99). The KSI vs Fournier fight will likely get underway at approx. 5pm EST.

RELATED: Joe Fournier Boxing Record: ‘Badass Billionaire’ Boasts 9-1 Record With 9 Knockout Victories

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -600 | Fournier +350

RELATED: Are There Any Belts On The Line In The KSI Vs Joe Fournier Fight?

KSI vs Joe Fournier Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. KSI vs Joe Fournier is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action with various celebrity boxers in action such as KSI’s brother, Deji, as well as the likes of Swarmz, Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
KSI vs Joe Fournier Cruiserweight 6
Deji vs Swarmz Light-Heavyweight 4
Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor Catchweight 3
byViruZz vs DK Money Cruiserweight 3
Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey TBA 3
Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii TBA 3
WingsOfRedemptions vs Boogie2988 Heavyweight 3
Corn vs Unbaer Super-Lightweight 3
Luis Nestor vs Archie King Cruiserweight 3
Zuckles vs TBA Light-Heavyweight 3

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
ksi joe fournier apr23
Boxing

LATEST KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in USA | US Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h

You can bet on KSI vs Joe Fournier in the USA and ANY US state by joining our featured US sportsbooks below. Yes, influencer boxing has seen a huge rise…

KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h

Influencer boxing has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times, and KSI will provide the next chapter when he returns to the ring this May to face Joe Fournier. If…

KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Arrow to top