See below our KSI vs Joe Fournier betting picks as the two fighters step into the ring tonight in a Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 event at the Wembley Arena, London – the duo will be battling it out for the Misfits cruiserweight title.



Read on to find out all you need to know ahead of tonight’s KSI vs Fournier match. We’ve got the latest betting picks, big fight predictions, venue, fight time, fight odds, a preview, full undercard and also some tasty boxing free bets to take advantage of.

Recent form tells tonight’s fight should be an easy assignment for ‘The Nightmare’ with the best US betting apps installing KSI as the big betting favorite.

So, if the sportsbooks are proved right – will the ‘Pride of England’ record another successful defence of his undisputed professional career? Or will we see a Joe Fournier upset and beat the YouTuber tonight?

We’ll learn the answer to these questions this evening.

Plus, if you want to place a bet on tonight’s ‘must-see’ undisputed fight for the Misfits cruiserweight title, we’ve also got the best boxing betting apps as well our KSI vs Fournier betting picks.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier

KSI vs Joe Fournier 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title

Misfits Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -600 | Fournier +350

KSI vs Joe Fournier Preview

KSI ,who is the CEO of Misfits Boxing, will head into tonight’s big fight as a huge favorite to see off the 40-year-old English businessman Joe Fournier and if he can KSI will extend his undefeated career.

Joe Fournier last stepped into the ring in an exhibition fight with former world champion David Haye in September 2021 – so will this absence go against him? In contrast, KSI was in action only in January against FaZe Temperrr.

The bout is very one-sided on paper, and so it’s no shock that many feel this is merely a warm-up fight for KSI, with Jake Paul the big target later this year.

However, despite his time away from boxing, some boxing fans still suspect Fournier will be no pushover with nine wins by KO in ten fights.

Fournier’s most recent professional fight was in April 2021 on a Jake Paul undercard – that day he stopping Joe Andres Felipe Robledo Londono inside two rounds.

KSI is just ten years younger than Fournier and having already fought in 2023 can be expected to be fitter and a lot sharper. An easy victory for KSI should be the prediction here, but Fournier won the vacant WBA International light-heavyweight title in December 2018 and also hit 11th in the rankings – this is a huge step up in grade though from Swarmz and Luis Pineda.

In summary, the fight can’t be missed for boxing fans and will be one of the highlights of the year with KSI so far and all eyes will be on a KSI blowout win which will set-up a Jake Paul clash later in 2023.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks and Prediction

KSI will come into tonight’s big fight as the -600 clear betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. ‘The Nightmare’ has already shown he’s one of the best celebrity boxers in this sphere and his switch to the professional circuit has also impressed many.

While having not really faced a true challenge since his win over Logan Paul in November 2019, Fournier’s level of skill may still come as a slight shock to KSI.

Despite this – At SportsLens we still feel KSI will be writing the headlines here and beat Joe Fournier by KO. This could be a swift end too – KSI has ended two of his last three opponents inside the first three rounds, so this is the betting option that appeals most.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks: KSI to Win by KO/TKO in Round 3 @ +800 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds

KSI to win -600

Fournier to win +300

Draw +1100

KSI on points +300

Fournier on points +700

KSI round 1 +1000

KSI round 2 +800

KSI round 3 +800

KSI round 4 +800

KSI round 5 +1000

KSI round 6 +1000

Fournier round 1 +3300

Fournier round 2 +2500

Fournier round 3 +2500

Fournier round 4 +2500

Fournier round 5 +2500

Fournier round 6 +3300

When Is KSI vs Joe Fournier?

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 4.30PM EST, 9.30PM BST from London, England, United Kingdom

KSI Vs Joe Fournier TV Channel And Live Stream

TV channel (US): The KSI vs Fournier fight is a ‘pay-per-view’ event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to view this compelling MF & DAZN: X Series 007 clash live from London on DAZN PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (New DAZN customers: $84.99, Existing subscribers: $64.99). The KSI vs Fournier fight is expected to get underway at approx. 5pm EST.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Full Undercard

As well as the main event, there is also a full undercard of fights at Wembley Arena tonight. KSI vs Joe Fournier will of course be the main event, but the undercard includes some decent action with various celebrity boxers on show such as KSI’s brother, Deji, as well as the likes of Swarmz, Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi.

Fight Weight Class Rounds KSI vs Joe Fournier Cruiserweight 6 Deji vs Swarmz Light-Heavyweight 4 Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor Catchweight 3 byViruZz vs DK Money Cruiserweight 3 Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey TBA 3 Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii TBA 3 WingsOfRedemptions vs Boogie2988 Heavyweight 3 Corn vs Unbaer Super-Lightweight 3 Luis Nestor vs Archie King Cruiserweight 3 Zuckles vs TBA Light-Heavyweight 3

