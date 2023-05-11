KSI takes on Joe Fournier this Saturday at the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 event in London for the Misfits cruiserweight title. ‘The Nightmare’ faces Fournier in an undisputed clash at the Wembley Arena.

KSI vs Fournier Outright Moneyline Betting

Here is the outright moneyline odds for this celebrity boxing super-fight ahead of KSI vs Fournier with BetOnline:

KSI to Win: -600

Joe Fournier to Win: +350

Draw: +1100

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see by the odds above, price-setters are are confident that KSI will win the fight against Joe Fournier on Saturday night. He is an overriding 1600 favorite, with the challenger a huge +350 underdog with the best boxing betting apps.

Both fighters are undisputed but we’re going with KSI to dominate the headlines once again to set up a blockbuster clash against Jake Paul later this year.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Moneyline Betting Pick: KSI To Win @ -600

KSI vs Fournier Method Of Victory

Here is the list of method of victory odds for the KSI vs Fournier undisputed cruiserweight clash with BetOnline:

KSI to win by KO/TKO or DQ: -125

Joe Fournier to win by KO/TKO or DQ: +500

KSI to win on points: +300

Joe Fournier to win on points: +700

Draw: +1100

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

In terms of picking the method of victory for this fight, the odds are far better for boxing bettors when selecting the way in which the fight will end. As you can see from the odds above, sportsbooks feel that ‘KSI’ winning via KO/TKO or DQ is the most likely outcome in terms of method of victory.

Next in the method of victory odds is for the 29-year-old to win via decision. These are the two most likely outcomes for the fight, with Fournier a huge underdog. KSI has won his last three professional fights by KO, two of which came inside the first three rounds.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Method Of Victory Betting Pick: KSI To Win By KO/TKO or DQ @ -125

KSI vs Fournier Round Betting

Here is the list of individual round betting for the KSI vs Fournier fight:

Round Betting KSI Joe Fournier Round 1 +1000 +3300 Round 2 +800 +2500 Round 3 +800 +2500 Round 4 +800 +2500 Round 5 +1000 +2500 Round 6 +1000 +3300

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Judging by the individual round betting odds above, it is clear to see that sportsbooks are favoring KSI to win the fight via stoppage between the second and fourth rounds. Betting on KSI to win in an individual round within the first few rounds presents huge value to boxing bettors.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Round Betting Pick: KSI To Win By KO/TKO In Round 3 @ +800

Will The Fight Go The Distance?

Here is the list of prices on whether the KSI vs Fournier fight will go the distance or not:

Fight To Go The Distance? – YES: +200

Fight To Go The Distance? – NO: -275

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Judging by the above odds, price-setters are confident that the KSI vs Fournier fight will not go the distance on Saturday night at the Wembley Arena in London. The fight NOT to go the distance is priced at -275 with the best offshore gambling sites.

If you think the fight is destined to go the full six rounds, then betting on the fight to go the distance could be the betting avenue for you. At +200 odds, backing the KSI vs Fournier fight to go six rounds presents outstanding value to boxing bettors.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Pick: Fight To Go The Distance? – NO @ -275

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier

KSI vs Joe Fournier 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title

Misfits Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -600 | Fournier +350

