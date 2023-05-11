Betting

KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds: Moneyline, Round Betting & More

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
1456912805.0
1456912805.0

KSI takes on Joe Fournier this Saturday at the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 event in London for the Misfits cruiserweight title. ‘The Nightmare’ faces Fournier in an undisputed clash at the Wembley Arena.

Best KSI vs Fournier Free Bets

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
100% welcome bonus up to $500 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

KSI vs Fournier Outright Moneyline Betting

Here is the outright moneyline odds for this celebrity boxing super-fight ahead of KSI vs Fournier with BetOnline:

  • KSI to Win: -600
  • Joe Fournier to Win: +350
  • Draw: +1100

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see by the odds above, price-setters are are confident that KSI will win the fight against Joe Fournier on Saturday night. He is an overriding 1600 favorite, with the challenger a huge +350 underdog with the best boxing betting apps.

Both fighters are undisputed but we’re going with KSI to dominate the headlines once again to set up a blockbuster clash against Jake Paul later this year.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Moneyline Betting Pick: KSI To Win @ -600

RELATED: KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

KSI vs Fournier Method Of Victory

Here is the list of method of victory odds for the KSI vs Fournier undisputed cruiserweight clash with BetOnline:

  • KSI to win by KO/TKO or DQ: -125
  • Joe Fournier to win by KO/TKO or DQ: +500
  • KSI to win on points: +300
  • Joe Fournier to win on points: +700
  • Draw: +1100

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

In terms of picking the method of victory for this fight, the odds are far better for boxing bettors when selecting the way in which the fight will end. As you can see from the odds above, sportsbooks feel that ‘KSI’ winning via KO/TKO or DQ is the most likely outcome in terms of method of victory.

Next in the method of victory odds is for the 29-year-old to win via decision. These are the two most likely outcomes for the fight, with Fournier a huge underdog. KSI has won his last three professional fights by KO, two of which came inside the first three rounds.

Why not use your boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site to wager on this undisputed cruiserweight clash?

KSI vs Joe Fournier Method Of Victory Betting Pick: KSI To Win By KO/TKO or DQ @ -125

RELATED: Are There Any Belts On The Line In The KSI Vs Joe Fournier Fight?

KSI vs Fournier Round Betting

Here is the list of individual round betting for the KSI vs Fournier fight:

Round Betting KSI Joe Fournier
Round 1 +1000 +3300
Round 2 +800 +2500
Round 3 +800 +2500
Round 4 +800 +2500
Round 5 +1000 +2500
Round 6 +1000 +3300

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Judging by the individual round betting odds above, it is clear to see that sportsbooks are favoring KSI to win the fight via stoppage between the second and fourth rounds. Betting on KSI to win in an individual round within the first few rounds presents huge value to boxing bettors.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Round Betting Pick: KSI To Win By KO/TKO In Round 3 @ +800

RELATED: When Is The KSI Vs Joe Fournier Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard

Will The Fight Go The Distance?

Here is the list of prices on whether the KSI vs Fournier fight will go the distance or not:

  • Fight To Go The Distance? – YES: +200
  • Fight To Go The Distance? – NO: -275

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Judging by the above odds, price-setters are confident that the KSI vs Fournier fight will not go the distance on Saturday night at the Wembley Arena in London. The fight NOT to go the distance is priced at -275 with the best offshore gambling sites.

If you think the fight is destined to go the full six rounds, then betting on the fight to go the distance could be the betting avenue for you. At +200 odds, backing the KSI vs Fournier fight to go six rounds presents outstanding value to boxing bettors.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Pick: Fight To Go The Distance? – NO @ -275

ALSO SEE: What Is The KSI Vs Joe Fournier Pay-Per-View Price?

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -600 | Fournier +350

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
1456912805.0
Betting

LATEST KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds: Moneyline, Round Betting & More

Author image Joe Lyons  •  46min
rsz bronnyjamesespn
Betting
Bronny James Prop Bets: Will He Play In The NBA With LeBron?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 9 2023

Bronny James made a commitment towards his immediate future over the weekend. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James announced that he will be playing basketball for the University of…

rsz 14876429320
Betting
Lakers Are Favored To Take Commanding 3-1 Lead Over Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 7 2023

We knew that the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors would be a battle of behemoths, and we have been proved correct through three games. They…

rsz 14746351120
Betting
Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Heat, Kings Among The Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 5 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
Betting
NBA Odds: Warriors Favored In Series Again After Game 2 Win
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 5 2023
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
Canelo vs Ryder Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In Canelo vs Ryder Boxing Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 5 2023
rsz 14873329250
Betting
NBA Odds: Warriors Are Heavy Favorites Over Lakers In Game 2
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 4 2023
Arrow to top