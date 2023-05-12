Join us as we run you through the rest of the line-up for Misfits Boxing’s latest event on Saturday – below you will find our KSI vs Fournier undercard predictions and betting picks, with some of social media and boxing’s biggest stars stepping into the ring.

KSI vs Fournier Undercard Predictions

Deji vs Swarmz

Deji, who is the younger brother of main event headliner KSI, registered his first win in his most recent fight back in August of last year, beating Fousey via TKO.

He did go on to make an appearance in an exhibition against the best pound-for-pound boxer of all-time, Floyd Mayweather, where he lost by TKO.

He comes up against British rapper Swarmz, who has undergone an incredible body transformation and arrives as the slight underdog. He was easily defeated by KSI in just two rounds, but he may provide Deji with a tricky fight given his speed and stamina.

Nothing is a dead cert in crossover boxing, and this is perhaps the hardest to predict of the night, but we are siding with the value here and expecting Swarmz to take this the distance.

Betting Pick – Swarmz @ +175

Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor

Salt Papi, who amassed a sizeable following on social media with his comical ‘Salt-Bae-esque’ alter ego, enters this contest as the warm favourite.

He has a 100% record thus far across his three fights, with two victories by way of knockout, and is one of the fastest rising stars in crossover boxing.

Anthony Taylor enters the contest with the larger price, but has stepped in the ring before with the likes of Tommy Fury. However, with a negative 2-3 record up to this point, we are siding with his opponent.

Betting Pick – Salt Papi @ -300

KSI Vs Joe Fournier Full Undercard

Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey

Viruzz vs DK Money

Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii

Wings of Redemption vs Boogie2988

Luis Nestor vs Archie

Event Info

📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Main Fight Odds: KSI -375| Fournier +275

Other Content You May Like