KSI vs Faze Temperrr Betting Picks, Fight Date, US Start Time, Undercard & Live Stream

KSI makes his highly anticipated boxing return this weekend as he faces fellow YouTuber, Faze Temperrr. The British social media star has his sights set on a huge fight with Jake Paul, but first must get through this tough test against his Brazilian opponent on Saturday night.

On paper, this looks like a relatively straight forward fight for KSI. Having beaten two opponents in one night last time night and having a win on his resumé over Logan Paul, there is no doubting that KSI is a decent boxer in the YouTube scene. Can he extend his unbeaten run or will Faze Temperrr spring a huge upset on his travels to UK shores this weekend? We’ll find out on Saturday…

KSI vs Faze Temperrr – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Faze Temperrr

KSI vs Faze Temperrr 📊 Records: KSI (3-0, 2 KO’s) | Faze Temperrr (1-1, 1 KO)

KSI (3-0, 2 KO’s) | Faze Temperrr (1-1, 1 KO) 📅 Date: 14th January, 2023

14th January, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK : DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK 🏟 Venue: OVO Arena | Wembley, London, England, UK

OVO Arena | Wembley, London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -1000 | Faze Temperrr +650

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Preview

KSI is back in action this weekend in his next Misfits x DAZN Series fight against fellow YouTuber, Faze Temperrr.

The British YouTuber, turned musician, turned boxer was last in action on 27th August. That night, KSI made history by fighting not once, but twice in one night against two different opponents. The 29-year-old defeated Swarmz first via second round knockout, before beating Luis Alcaraz Pineda, who is a legitimate professional boxer, by KO in the third round of their fight.

KSI is riding the crest of a wave right now and is eager to get back in action this weekend against his Brazilian opponent. ‘The Nightmare’ was originally scheduled to face Dillon Danis, the MMA fighter and former sparring partner of Conor McGregor. However, Danis pulled out of the fight and Faze Temperrr has moved from the undercard up to the main event to face KSI instead.

Faze Temperrr also comes into this fight in good form, having won his last boxing outing back in November on the Hasim Rahman Jr vs Greg Hardy undercard. His record is 1-1, having lost his first pro fight to Slim Albaher. However, he is far bigger than KSI and will have the reach and size advantage, which could make for an interesting night of boxing at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

Can KSI keep his undefeated record in tact and put on another emphatic performance on Saturday night, or will Faze Temperrr pull off a huge upset and throw his name in the hat for some enormous fights in the summer? Only time will tell!

It’s almost fight night. KSI vs Faze Temperrr goes down this Saturday night, and it is not to be missed!

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Prediction

Our prediction for this fight between KSI and his YouTube counterpart Faze Temperrr is that the British superstar will win via knockout.

KSI has had three professional boxing fights, winning two of them by KO/TKO. The only man he hasn’t stopped is Logan Paul, which is understandable as the American was far bigger, heavier, taller and stronger than KSI.

However, other than that, KSI has won his last two fights emphatically by KO. One of those knockouts was against a legitimate professional boxer too, so we fully expect KSI to do the same here against his Brazilian rival.

We can see KSI winning this fight via KO/TKO, whether that be early or late, we believe he has the skills necessary to stop Faze Temperrr.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Prediction: KSI to win by KO/TKO @ -110 with BetOnline

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this cruiserweight showdown from the UK capital this Saturday night is that KSI will knock Faze Temperrr out in Rounds 4-6. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +180 for this outcome.

This fight may well prove to be tougher than a lot of people think, given the fact that Faze Temperrr is by far the bigger man and has some boxing experience of his own. He comes here in good form, having won his last fight via KO in the first round against Overtflow.

As mentioned earlier in this article, we can see KSI breaking his Brazilian opponent down gradually before stopping him. KSI is vastly more experienced than his fellow YouTube star, and has been there and done it on the big stage far more frequently than Faze Temperrr has.

KSI clearly carries a big punch and is capable of knocking anyone out on his day. Do not expect this to be totally one sided for the full duration, but do expect the brit to slowly break down his opponent round by round before stopping him in the second half of the fight.

We do see the knockout coming for KSI, but think he will have to bide his time and break down Faze Temperrr round by round before finishing the fight in the last three rounds.

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Best Bet: KSI to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 4-6 @ +180 with BetOnline

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight Odds

KSI is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘The Nightmare’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back the underdog if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Boxer Odds Bookmakers KSI -1000 Faze Temperrr +650 Draw +2200

When Is KSI vs Faze Temperrr?

Date: Saturday, 14th January, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 5.30PM EST, OVO Arena, Wembley, London, England, UK

KSI vs Faze Temperrr Full Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds KSI vs Faze Temperrr Cruiserweight 6 Slim Albaher vs Tom Zanetti Light Heavyweight 4 Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner Catchweight 4 Ryan Taylor vs Swarmz Heavyweight 4 Faith Ordway vs Elle Brooke Featherweight 4 Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo Light Heavyweight 4

KSI vs Faze Temperrr TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel: If you have the boxing live streaming platform DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from the OVO Arena Wembley on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $39.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV through your account.

Tale Of The Tape

KSI — Record and Bio

Age: 29

Country: UK

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 3-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 2

Fights Won by Decision: 1

Faze Temperrr — Record and Bio

Age: 29

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’4″ (194 cm)

Reach: 77” (195 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 1-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 1

Fights Won by Decision: 0

