Home News ksi 2 fights 1 night boxing predictions betting tips and odds

KSI ‘2 Fights 1 Night’ Boxing Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

Updated

53 mins ago

on

ksi 2 fights 1 night

KSI makes his return to the boxing ring on Saturday night, as he faces not one, but two different opponents at the O2 Arena, London. KSI will first face off against British rapper, Swarmz, then later in the card as the main event will face Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

The YouTube star turned boxer looks in incredible shape ahead of his boxing return this weekend and has clearly trained exceptionally hard for his two fights on the same night. ‘2 FIGHTS 1 NIGHT’ takes place this Saturday night, live on DAZN PPV.

If you fancy a bet on this celebrity boxing event with KSI fighting twice, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

KSI ‘2 Fights 1 Night’ — Event & Fight Information

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Swarmz | KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda
  • 📊 Records: KSI (1-0) – Swarmz (debut) | KSI (1-0) – Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-5)
  • 📅 Date: August 27th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM GMT
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena, London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI 1/10 – Swarmz 7/1 | KSI 1/4 – Luis Alcaraz Pineda 3/1

KSI vs Swarmz Prediction & Betting Tip

KSI’s first fight of the night opens up the card against English rapper Swarmz. The bout will be over the six round distance in the cruiserweight division.

This fight is quite simply going to be a one sided beat down. In Swarmz you have a man who has never laced up a pair of boxing gloves in his life, and got this fight on short notice due to Alex Wassabi pulling out of his bout with KSI in July.

Although KSI himself isn’t any great shake in terms of boxing ability, he has boxed three times before. Once as a professional and twice in exhibitions. KSI beat fellow YouTuber and now WWE athlete, Logan Paul, in his only professional boxing fight to date.

This fight is deemed a semi-professional bout, and we see this being a routine victory for the 29-year-old. KSI is in excellent shape and has clearly trained extremely hard and here at SportsLens we fully expect him to walk through Swarmz inside one round.

Swarmz is the smaller man by ten inches, as well as being lighter than KSI and in nowhere near as good a shape as KSI is. KSI should use his size, reach, height and weight advantage and break down the young rapper, who is signed to Virgin Records.

KSI will be keen to get the fight over with as soon as possible, so he doesn’t waste as much energy and is therefore more fresh and ready for his second bout of the evening a few hours later.

KSI vs Swarmz Betting Tip: KSI To Win By KO/TKO In Round 1 @ 13/8 with Virgin Bet

KSI vs Swarmz Betting Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
KSI 1/10 Virgin Bet logo
Swarmz 7/1 Virgin Bet logo
Draw 16/1 Virgin Bet logo

Tale of the Tape

KSI record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 17th January 1987 (26-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 3″
  • Reach: 78″
  • Total Fights: 1
  • Record: 1-0

Swarmz record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 11th September 1996 (25-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 5″
  • Reach: Unknown
  • Total Fights: 0
  • Record: Debut

KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda Prediction & Betting Tip

Perhaps the more competitive fight of the card for KSI, as he takes on an actual professional boxer, who has been in the ring over double the amount of times as the English rapper, YouTube star, actor turned boxer has.

The Mexican has a professional boxing record of 2-5, and of his five defeats has been stopped on four occasions. Although he is a professional and probably trains all year round, his ability is clearly limited.

The people Pineda has lost to are also limited in boxing ability, which doesn’t say a whole lot for the 23-year-old. Again, KSI has a massive height, reach and weight advantage here, with Pineda having competed at super-lightweight, welterweight, super-welterweight and at middleweight.

This fight is up at 200-pounds, so if KSI can land a meaningful shot on the chin of the Mexican, he is likely to put him away and knock him out.

As we have said, KSI is not a great boxer in the grand scheme of things, but these are two fights which he should win relatively comfortably and in devastating fashion. At the end of the day, you wouldn’t get a boxing novice fighting two different people on the same night if he didn’t think it would be light work.

Provided KSI wins, a potential super-fight with fellow YouTube star turned pro-boxer, Jake Paul, could be on the card for the back end of this year or in 2023. Both ‘The Problem Child’ and KSI have verbally agreed to a fight at Wembley Stadium over a twitter exchange, but it still remains to be seen if the fight will actually happen.

KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda: KSI To Win By KO/TKO @ 2/1 with Virgin Bet

KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda Betting Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
KSI 1/4 Virgin Bet logo
Luis Alcaraz Pineda 3/1 Virgin Bet logo
Draw 16/1 Virgin Bet logo

Tale of the Tape

KSI record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 19th June 1993 (29-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 0″
  • Reach: 76″
  • Total Fights: 1
  • Record: 1-0

Luis Alcaraz Pineda record and bio:

  • Nationality: Mexican
  • Date of Birth: Date unknown, 1999 (23-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 8″
  • Reach: Unknown
  • Total Fights: 7
  • Record: 2-5

When Is The ‘2 Fights 1 Night’ Boxing Event?

Date: Saturday, 27th August

Main Event Ring Walks expected: 10.30pm GMT, O2 Arena, London, England, UK

KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this celebrity boxing show from the capital live on DAZN PPV.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the DAZN app, provided you paid for the fight via your account.

