We’re closing in on the final game of the season, and we’re finishing up a good run of wagering. If you followed this column’s picks, you made a little bit of money and hopefully had some fun betting the games.

The Super Bowl presents unique opportunities. Since it’s one game, making a bet on a particular side is usually not optimal. But this year is different (details below). What’s not different is that the wagering opportunities are brimming with prop bets. As I wrote two weeks ago, props are bets on various occurrences over the course of a game.

The Super Bowl is a prop bet smorgasbord. The casinos have more than 100 props. Online sportsbooks have more than 1,000 props. It’s impossible for the bookies to get everything right. We’re going to take advantage of that inefficiency.

But first, I’m offering up something that even surprises me. So, here’s to making changes when they seem intelligent and making bank while we’re at it.

Here are the bets I’m making this weekend.

Plus, for more picks and analysis, check out my website KrackWins.

KrackWins NFL Picks for Super Bowl



See below the best KrackWins NFL picks for Super Bowl LVIII.

Kansas City Chiefs +2 vs San Francisco 49ers

This is the bet that surprises me. Usually, I avoid wagering on a side during the Super Bowl. But this time I am going to stick with what made us money these last few weeks. And going with the Chiefs is not out of loyalty. It’s because I see value.

San Francisco may be more talented across the board. But Patrick Mahomes is the X factor. He’s been in Super Bowl situations many times. He is very familiar with playing in Las Vegas.

This is new to Purdy, who seemed to crack and crumble in the playoffs. Mahomes is completely different. He’s the reason we are going for the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Mitch Wishnowsky will have a punt of more than 56-½ yards

Las Vegas presents the highest elevation that the Super Bowl has ever been played at. As a result, punts will go further. Wishnowsky is a good punter at any elevation. But in Vegas, he’s going to be spectacular. This is a big prop bet for me.

San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuch will have under 4-½ receiving yards

I don’t think he will be a go-to man for passes in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are number one in the league at focusing on an opponent’s best wide receivers. Aiyuch will be running more than he will be catching.

Total yardage on a single play will be over 74-½ yards

There will be breakaway runs in the game. We have two big offensive teams and I think they will deliver some big touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel will have over 13-½ rushing yards

Samuel runs a lot more in the post season than he did in the regular season. He had been injured and, two weeks ago, it was unclear whether or not he would play in the Super Bowl. Now he’s back to almost 100 percent and will be getting the ball a lot. Samuel is healthier than the coaches of San Francisco want people to know.