Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions and Odds

Northern Ireland’s struggles have continued as they opened their Nations League campaign and are winless against Greece and Cyprus so far. However, a trip to Kosovo could be exactly what Ian Baraclough’s side desperately need.

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Our Tip – Dion Charles to Score Anytime @ 3/1 with Fitzdares

Our tip for Thursday evening’s encounter in Prishtine is Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles to find the back of the net against Kosovo.

Charles, 26, has enjoyed a breakout year for the Whites, scoring eight goals and adding three assists to his tally in League One this season – helping Bolton to a top-half finish.

Despite not starting in either of the Nations League fixtures against Greece or Cyprus during the current campaign, something needs to change for Baraclough’s side in the final third.

The front two of Shayne Lavery and Gavin Whyte against Greece registered just one shot on target between the pair whilst the lone striker against Cyprus, Kyle Lafferty, only managed a single blocked shot.

There’s no better time for an attacking switch-up, and if Charles is named in the starting XI to face Kosovo we feel 3/1 is an attractive price for the frontman to score and open his account on the international stage.

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Predictions

Our Prediction – 2-0 Northern Ireland @ 16/1 with Fitzdares

Despite failing to win in their last three games across all competitions, we’re tipping Northern Ireland to break out of their slump and take three points back to Belfast.

This will be the first time in history that the pair meet on the pitch, but despite being 53 rankings below Northern Ireland according to FIFA – this team is far from a pushover. It will have to take a quality performance from the visitors to achieve victory.

Both Fidan Aliti and Arijanet Muric will miss the game through suspension, as both were shown red cards in Sunday’s 1-0 loss against Greece. Kosovo opened their Nations League campaign with an impressive 2-0 win against Cyprus, thanks to strikes from Valon Berisha and Edon Zhegrova.

However, with a few tweaks to the Northern Ireland starting XI from Baraclough – there is no reason not to be confident that the boys in green can get back on track. This is an ageing squad, and the 51-year-old must put his trust in youngsters such as Shayne Lavery to help shape the future of Northern Irish football.

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Kosovo 11/10 Draw 21/10 Northern Ireland 11/4

