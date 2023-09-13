Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Kirk Cousins as the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.
Bovada have released their prop bet lines for Cousins vs the Eagles.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds Vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Cousins to score 1st TD +2800
- Cousins total passing yards – Over/Under 262.5 -110
- Cousins total passing attempts – Over/Under 37.5 -115
- Cousins total passing completions – Over/Under 24.5 +100
- Cousins longest pass completion – Over 36.5 yards -115
- Cousins over 1.5 passing TDs -120
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. Bovada don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
Bovada $750 NFL Free Bet Offer
Anyone opening an account at Bovada can get a Free Bet of up to $750. To claim:
- Go to Bovada
- Register an account
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
- Receive $750 in free bets
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Cousins averaged 267.5 passing yards per game in 2022
- Cousins passing yards over has hit in 6 of his last 10 games
- Cousins had 29 regular season passing TDs in 2022
- Cousins averaged 38 passing attempts per game and 25 completions in 2022
- The average passing yards line for Cousins last season was 261.5
Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Thursday Night Football
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.