The King Of Steel odds for the Breeders’ Cup Turf are +550 with the top US sportsbooks for Saturday’s $4m horse race at Santa Anita Park, California.
King Of Steel Odds For Breeders’ Cup Turf 2023
The Roger Varian-trained King Of Steel will run in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita, California, with a leading chance of winning according to the best US horse racing sportsbooks.
This European raider was last seen winning the Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 21 (watch below), with some useful horses, including Horizon Dore and Via Sistina, in behind.
King Of Steel will also be looking to uphold the strong record of the foreign raiders in the Breeders’ Cup Turf in recent years – with just two US winners of the race since 2013.
We also saw King Of Steel running second to another big player in the Turf – Auguste Rodin – in the Epsom Derby earlier this season and beaten just 1/2 a length.
King Of Steel will be ridden by popular jockey Frankie Dettori, who is the most successful rider in the Breeders’ Cup Turf with five past wins.
King Of Steel Breeders’ Cup Odds at +550 with Bovada
Breeders’ Cup Turf Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Turf odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Mostahdaf +275
- Auguste Rodin +300
- King Of Steel +550
- Up To The Mark +550
- Onesto +800
- Shahryar +1200
- War Like Goddess +1400
- Bolshoi Ballet +1600
- Broome +3500
- Gold Phoenix +4000
- Adhamo +5000
- Balladeer +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Turf?
📅Time/Date: 2:50pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1 1/2 miles)
💰 Purse: $4m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Mostahdaf +275 | Auguste Rodin +300 | King Of Steel +550 | Up The Mark +550