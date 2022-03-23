Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington betting tips: Boxing predictions and odds

JOSH WARRINGTON takes on Kiko Martinez in the highly anticipated featherweight clash in Leeds this weekend. The super-fight takes place on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds for the IBF World Featherweight Title.

The rematch between Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington is a difficult one to call. IBF world featherweight champion, Kiko Martinez, takes on former champion, Josh Warrington, in what is set to be a firecracker in Leeds on Saturday night.

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington prediction

Two years ago, if you had have said that Kiko Martinez would be the IBF featherweight champion of the world in 2022, you’d have been branded a complete lunatic.

However, after one of the upsets of 2021 when the Spaniard knocked out Sheffield’s Kid Galahad with a spectacular, looping overhand right, you’d have been absolutely correct.

This fight is a rematch of their 2017 bout, when Leed’s Warrington got the nod on the judges socrecards with a majority decision victory. At the time, Warrington was on the up, and people were beginning to think Martinez was perhaps on the decline. It was a gruelling, close encounter which was rightfully scored in the favour of Josh Warrington.

We think this fight at the weekend could be something similar. The pair know eachother’s tricks. They know eachother’s best shots and what they like to throw and what way they like to move in the ring. It’s a fight which most certainly captures the imagination of boxing fans.

Here at SportsLens we think with it being in Leeds and Warrington always overperforming in front of his hometown crowd, that the ‘Leeds Warrior’ will come away victorious after a tough fight, but ultimately doing enough to get win on by decision.

We think Warrington will get the nod on the judges scorecards, more than likely unanimously but at a price of 8/11 with Virgin Bet to win on points, we thought we would play it safe.

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington prediction: Warrington to win by decision @ 8/11 with Virgin Bet

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington betting tips

Although we think Warrington will win on points, we think it could be a bit wider than the last time, therefore potentially being called unanimously in favour of the Leeds fighter.

Yes, it will be a tough fight for Warrington and one in which he’ll have to be switched on at all times, but we think he will have far too much for Martinez. Although Martinez won the title last time against Kid Galahad, Galahad really struggled to make the weight. His body was weak and the Spanish boxing superstar exploited that.

The same cannot be said for Warrington, who is fit, strong and big at the weight, yet seems to make the 126-pound limit comfortably. The 31-year-old has had a troublesome couple of years inside the ring, with that shock loss to Mauricio Lara at Fight Camp in 2020, with the rematch getting called a draw due to a cut last year.

However, we think Warrington will put those demons behind him and get back to somewhere near his best this weekend. With only seven knockouts in his 30 wins, it is clear to see that the likelihood of this fight going the full 36 minutes is quite high.

As previously mentioned, 8/11 for Warrington to win by decision is our safest bet, but we do believe that the Leeds hero will win relatively comfortably and pick up a unanimous decision victory, which you can back at a great price of 13/10 with Virgin Bet.

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington betting tip: Warrington to win by unanimous decision @ 13/10 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington best bet

Although we firmly believe Saturday night will belong to Josh Warrington in front of his hometown crowd, do not write off the upset from Kiko Martinez.

If Martinez is to win, lets be honest, it will be a stoppage. Look at his last fight against Kid Galahad, where he was getting comprehensively out-boxed for four or five rounds, and then he landed that overhand right hand right on the button of Galahad’s chin. That was all she wrote.

Martinez was a huge underdog for that fight against Galahad, even more so than he is for this weekend’s bout with former foe, Warrington. Martinez regained his IBF world featherweight title in spectacular fashion, and who is to say he won’t do the same again?

As we have said, here at SportsLens we think Warrington will be too strong for Martinez and will come away with a unanimous decision victory. But write Kiko off at your peril, as he has shown that at 36-years-old, he still carries dynamite in his hands. It could only take one shot for Martinez to knock Warrington out, and it could well happen.

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington best bet: Kiko Martinez to win by KO/TKO @ 7/2 with Virgin Bet

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Kiko Martinez 11/4 Josh Warrington 1/4 Draw 18/1

When is Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington?

Date: Saturday, 26th March

Ring Walks expected: 10.00pm GMT, First Direct Arena, Leeds, England

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this featherweight mega fight on Saturday live from Leeds.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the DAZN app.

Tale of the Tape

Kiko Martinez record and bio:

Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Date of Birth: 7th March 1986 (36-years-old)

7th March 1986 (36-years-old) Height: 5′ 5″

5′ 5″ Reach: 66″

66″ Total Fights: 55

55 Record: 43-10-2 (30 KOs)

Josh Warrington record and bio: