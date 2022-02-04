Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

The lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition, Kidderminster Harriers, welcome Premier League high-flyers, West Ham United, to the Aggborough Stadium in the FA Cup fourth-round on Saturday.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 5th February

Kick-Off: 12:30 GMT, Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Want to watch Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United? Sign up to bet365 and watch ALL FA Cup matches here.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United prediction

Currently, in third place in the National League North, 112 places beneath West Ham who sit 5th in the Premier League, Kidderminster Harriers are the lowest-ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup.

The lowly standing doesn’t seem to be bothering the team or their energized fanbase, however: Kidderminster have already beaten Sporting Khalsa, Ware, and Bedfont Sports in the qualifying rounds, as well as Grimsby Town, Halifax Town, and, Championship side, Reading, in FA Cup proper rounds one, two, and three. So, Russell Penn’s men will feel confident of pulling off yet another upset come Saturday – this time at West Ham’s expense.

West Ham visit the Aggborough Stadium in poor form. Back-to-back league defeats vs Leeds United and Manchester United saw the Hammers slip out of the Premier League top four.

David Moyes’ team did save a performance for Leeds in the FA Cup third-round, however, winning, 2-0 vs the Whites, thanks to goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen.

Ranking 112 places above the opposition, West Ham will no doubt be confident of beating Kidderminster and advancing on to the fifth round of the Cup come Saturday.

But, Moyes’ side won’t want to go into the game with too much confidence: West Ham have actually lost three of their last four FA Cup fourth-round ties vs lower-league sides, the notable exception being the win against Doncaster Rovers last season.

Another piece of relative history heading into this cup game – this is the best cup run Kidderminster Harriers have been on since 1994, which -funnily enough- is when West Ham last eliminated them from the competition. Harriers lost, 0-1, at the Aggborough Stadium.

Still, though, it seems unlikely that a team ranked +100 places lower than its opposition will be able to contain and outscore a Hammers outfit that still has genuine aspirations of UEFA Champions League football next season.

Expect to see West Ham too hot to handle during the attacking phases and to chalk up goals in front of the Aggborough faithful.

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham Prediction: Kidderminster 1-4 West Ham @ 16/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United betting tips

Such is the gulf in class between these two sides that it’s hard to see Kidderminster keeping West Ham United out for long. The Hammers just have too many good players in key areas, which is why we’re backing Moyes’ team to win and win comfortably.

We predict four goals in total for the London-based side, and we’re willing to bet that the likes of Benhrama, Antonio, and Yarmolenko are able to put the lower-league Harriers to the sword in both halves, too – perhaps 2-0 at the half and 4-1 to the Hammers by the time the referee reaches for his final whistle.

So, on that note, we’re backing West Ham to win both halves.

At bet365, it’s possible to wager on West Ham to win both halves with odds of 13/8, meaning that a £10 bet could pay out £26.25

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham betting tips: West Ham United to win both halves @ 13/8 with bet365.

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United match odds

Kidderminster Harriers @ 16/1 with bet365

Draw @ 5/1 with bet365

West Ham @ 1/5 with bet365

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

This incredible offer is simple to claim. Plus, it allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the season.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: