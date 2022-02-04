Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United live stream, preview, kick off time, and team news

National League side, Kidderminster Harriers, welcome Champions League-chasing West Ham United to the Aggborough Stadium in an FA Cup fourth-round clash this Saturday lunchtime.

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United live stream

Are you looking for a Kidderminster vs West Ham live stream?

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United preview

Kidderminster Harriers are the lowest-ranked team still remaining in the FA Cup, currently occupying third place in the National League North, some 112 places below West Ham who are 5th in the Premier League as things stand.

Because of the Harriers’ lowly standing, they’ve had to make it to the fourth round the hard way, beginning in the second-qualifying round of the tournament.

Kidderminster beat Sporting Khalsa, Ware, and Bedfont Sports in the qualifying rounds, and followed that up with big wins vs Grimsby Town, Halifax Town in the first and second rounds, and, in the third round – their toughest challenge to date – Championship side, Reading.

In that third-round clash vs the Royals, goals from Sam Austin and Amari Morgan-Smith cancelled out George Puscas’ opener for QPR and, though Kidderminster did have to cling on towards the end, the win set up this mouthwatering visit of West Ham for Harriers’ fans.

In fact, this is the furthest that the Kidderminster Harriers have progressed in the FA Cup since the 1994 run when they were eliminated by -you guessed it!- West Ham, going down 0-1 at the Aggborough Stadium.

28 years on, Kidderminster and West Ham meet again in the fourth round, and Harriers’ fans have every right to feel confident of an upset: their team has won five and drawn one of their last six FA Cup home ties and haven’t lost at home in the league in ten successive games!

West Ham enter the Aggborough Stadium on the back of two straight league defeats vs Leeds United and Manchester United, though Moyes’ side did defeat the former in the FA Cup third-round, 2-0, thanks to goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen.

Marcus Rashford’s injury-time winner for the Red Devils condemned the Hammers to a tough loss at Old Trafford the last time we saw them in league action. The result also saw Man U displace the Hammers in the top four.

But, ranking 112 places higher than their non-league opposition on Saturday, West Ham will surely feel confident of grabbing the win required to see them through to the fifth round.

But, it is worth mentioning that – barring the win against Doncaster Rovers last season-West Ham have lost three of their last four FA Cup fourth-round ties and all vs lower-league opposition.

So, there is genuine hope of an upset for Harriers’ fans after all – lightning has already struck the Hammers three times! But will it strike again at the Aggborough?

When does Kidderminster vs West Ham kick off?

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, February 5 at the Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster.

Kidderminster vs West Ham team news

Kidderminster team news vs West Ham

Ethan Freemantle (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Harriers boss, Russell Penn. Freemantle aside, Penn is expected to name his strongest possible starting lineup to face the Hammers.

Kidderminster possible starting XI:

Simpson; Penny, Cameron, Bajrami, Richards; Martin, Carrington; Hemmings, Austin, Sterling-James; Morgan-Smith

West Ham team news vs Kidderminster

Angelo Ogbonna (ACL injury) and first-choice keeper, Lukasz Fabianski (hip) will sit this tie out, with manager, David Moyes, likely to stick with Alphonse Areola in goal.

Said Benrahma has returned from AFCON duties with Algeria and could be in line for a start, though Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko are also in contention.

West Ham possible starting XI:

Areola; Fredericks, Diop, Dawson, Johnson; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma; Antonio

