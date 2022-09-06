Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz | UFC 279 Preview and Betting Tips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV looks to extend his perfect MMA record to 12-0 as he takes on the veteran that is Nate Diaz. Chimaev is currently ranked at number three in the UFC Welterweight rankings, so a win here could get him a title shot against Leon Edwards in the not so distant future.

On paper, this is a fight that could go either way. On one side of the octagon you have a fierce, fearless, up and coming animal. In the other corner you have a UFC legend, a true, fearless warrior in his own right. Its Chimaev vs Diaz at UFC 279, in the main event of the evening!

If you fancy a bet on this fight in the UFC welterweight division, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz – Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Khamzat Chimaev (11-0, 6 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (21-13, 5 KO’s)

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0, 6 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (21-13, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: September 10th, 2022

September 10th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV | UK: BT Sport

US: ESPN+ PPV | UK: BT Sport 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Khamzat Chimaev -1150 | Nate Diaz +750

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz Preview

A fight that perhaps not ever MMA fan wanted to see when it was first announced, but is now over excited for as Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz are set to meet in the main event on UFC 279 this Saturday night in the T-Mobile Arena.

Chimaev comes here boasting an impeccable record of 11-0 inside the octagon. Alternatively, Diaz has lost more fights than times ‘Borz’ has stepped into the octagon. This looks like a mismatch on paper I hear you say. No, far from it.

Diaz was close to stopping Leon Edwards last time out in the final round, and ‘Rocky; has just went on to beat Kamaru Usman to become the UFC Welterweight Champion. Diaz has an astute ground game, which makes this fight even more intriguing as Chimaev is an animal on the canvas too.

Chimaev is deservedly the huge favourite after his recent performances in the UFC, including an impressive win last time out against the former UFC title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

For Diaz, this could well be his last fight in the UFC, coming here with just one win in his last four fights, with losses to Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards being the recent blemishes on his record.

Chimaev is super active, Diaz is super inactive. Every aspect of this fight indicates that Chimaev should win, and win conclusively for that matter. However, this is Nate Diaz we are talking about, a legend of the sport. So do not be surprised if he somehow shocks the world and pulls off a colossal upset in Vegas this weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz Betting Tip

Our first betting tip is that Khamzat Chimaev will defeat Nate Diaz by knockout or submission when the pair meet in the centre of the octagon in the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

This is a fight that Chimaev should win. Diaz is not at his best when fighting at 170-pounds, plus he is in bad form and has three defeats in his last four fights.

Chimaev on the other hand is on the hottest streak in the welterweight division bar Leon Edwards, and will be looking to rubber stamp himself as the next contender at UFC gold with an impressive display this weekend.

Chimaev can win by decision, knockout or submission, He has more strings to his bow and we think he will exploit an aging, over the hill, Nate Diaz.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz Betting Tip: Chimaev to win via KO/TKO or Submission @ -200 with Bovada

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz Best Bet

Our Best Bet for this mouth-watering main event from UFC 279 is that Chimaev will get the knockout or submission over Diaz in either the second or third round. This is priced sensationally with Bovada, who are offering a mouth-watering +220 for this outcome.

The reason we have gone for rounds 2-3 is that if it goes any further than that, Chimaev will know how dangerous Diaz can be in the championship rounds. Historically, Diaz starts slow, then comes back into the fight and relies on his fitness and granite chin to get him the win in the later rounds.

However, if Chimaev comes out, all guns blazing and puts it on Diaz early, he won’t know what’s hit him. Chimaev is a powerhouse at both welterweight and middleweight, whereas Diaz is predominantly a lightweight.

The sheer size, power and weight advantage is so heavy in the favour of Chimaev that an early stoppage is the most likely outcome for us.

Here at SportsLens, we could well see it being finished in the first round, but we are going to show Diaz a little more faith and give him 2-3 rounds before he eventually gets knocked out or submitted.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz Best Bet: Chimaev to win by KO/TKO or Submission in Rounds 2-3 @ +220 with Bovada

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz Odds

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play Khamzat Chimaev -1150 Nate Diaz +750 Draw +6600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz?

Date: Saturday, September 10th

Ring Walks expected: 22.30 EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have ESPN+ on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling welterweight MMA clash from the T-Mobile Arena live on ESPN+ PPV, provided you have paid for the fight on you TV, computer or mobile. It is priced at $74.99.

Live stream: ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have paid for the pay-per-view.

Tale Of The Tape

Khamzat Chimaev — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 UFC Welterweight

Age: 28

Country: Sweden

Height: 6’2″ (188 cm)

Reach: 75” (190 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 11-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 11

Nate Diaz — Record and Bio

Rank: Not Ranked

Age: 37

Country: USA

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 21-13

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5

Fights Won by Submission: 12

Fights Won by Decision: 4

