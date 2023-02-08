Kevin Hart has claimed that he bought an eagle for $16.5 million in support of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The actor, comedian and huge Eagles fan released a video on TikTok in which he admitted to buying a real life eagle ahead of the Super Bowl in support of his favorite NFL team.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, actor and comedian Kevin Hart has revealed that he has splurged $16.5m on a real life eagle.

It is no secret that Hart is a diehard Eagles fan, and this just proves it. In a recent TikTok video, the Pennsylvania man announced that he has bought a real-life eagle ahead of Super Bowl LVII in support of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the biggest game on the NFL calendar, Hart revealed that he has bought an eagle as a pet as a treat to himself for working hard. The 43-year-old stated that he is celebrating and looked to have numerous bottles of tequila in the video.

Here is the video Kevin Hart posted on TikTok which shows him and his new pet eagle:

The American comedian will likely be in attendance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, supporting his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. However, Hart has taken his support for his NFL team even further by actually going and buying an eagle as a real-life pet.

Hart said in the TikTok video:

“Ladies and gentlemen I splurged a little bit. I went and bought an eagle!

“I bought that. $16.5 mill. Cash.”

The famous actor revealed that the man holding the eagle in the video will have to live with him and take care of the eagle for two months until the bird of prey is used to his surroundings.

Who knows, Hart investing in this pet eagle could well be a good luck charm for Philly ahead of Sunday’s huge Super Bowl clash for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

