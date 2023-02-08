NFL

Kevin Hart Claims He Splurged $16.5m On Eagle Ahead of Super Bowl 

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Kevin Hart Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl
Kevin Hart Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl

Kevin Hart has claimed that he bought an eagle for $16.5 million in support of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The actor, comedian and huge Eagles fan released a video on TikTok in which he admitted to buying a real life eagle ahead of the Super Bowl in support of his favorite NFL team.

Kevin Hart Buys Eagle For $16.5m Ahead Of Super Bowl

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, actor and comedian Kevin Hart has revealed that he has splurged $16.5m on a real life eagle.

It is no secret that Hart is a diehard Eagles fan, and this just proves it. In a recent TikTok video, the Pennsylvania man announced that he has bought a real-life eagle ahead of Super Bowl LVII in support of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the biggest game on the NFL calendar, Hart revealed that he has bought an eagle as a pet as a treat to himself for working hard. The 43-year-old stated that he is celebrating and looked to have numerous bottles of tequila in the video.

Here is the video Kevin Hart posted on TikTok which shows him and his new pet eagle:

@imkevinhart

Fly eagles Flyyyyyy 🦅 #TikTok #NailedIt #TikTokKing

♬ original sound – Kevin Hart

The American comedian will likely be in attendance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, supporting his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. However, Hart has taken his support for his NFL team even further by actually going and buying an eagle as a real-life pet.

Hart said in the TikTok video:

“Ladies and gentlemen I splurged a little bit. I went and bought an eagle!

“I bought that. $16.5 mill. Cash.”

The famous actor revealed that the man holding the eagle in the video will have to live with him and take care of the eagle for two months until the bird of prey is used to his surroundings.

Who knows, Hart investing in this pet eagle could well be a good luck charm for Philly ahead of Sunday’s huge Super Bowl clash for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl Gatorade
NFL

LATEST BetOnline Offering +300 On Winning Gatorade Shower Being Orange At Super Bowl LVII

Author image Paul Kelly  •  38min
kelce us
NFL
Travis Kelce credits naps for NFL success ahead of Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  58min

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has credited napping to his NFL success ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl. Ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and…

Kevin Hart Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl
NFL
Kevin Hart Claims He Splurged $16.5m On Eagle Ahead of Super Bowl 
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

Kevin Hart has claimed that he bought an eagle for $16.5 million in support of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The actor, comedian and huge Eagles fan…

aaron rodgers 3
NFL
Aaron Rodgers’ Quirky Move to Decide his NFL Future: The Darkness Retreat
Author image David Evans  •  10h
eagles chiefs
NFL
How Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Performed Against Shared Opponents in Lead Up to Super Bowl LVII
Author image David Evans  •  11h
Slay
NFL
Daruis Slay Slams Former Head Coach Matt Patricia
Author image Owen Jones  •  15h
Suh and Joseph
NFL
Two Eagles Players Can Earn $125K in Incentives With Super Bowl Win
Author image Owen Jones  •  17h
Arrow to top