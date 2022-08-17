Kevin Blake Racing Tips | Two Irish Raiders To Back At York On Thursday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake’s racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing from the second day of the York Ebor Festival this Thursday. He has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Thursday 18th August below and put them in a 70/1 double (see betslip below).

Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Thursday 18th Aug 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

3.35 York: LE PETITE COCO @ 9/2 with BetUK

Irish raider that has won 5 of his 8 starts, including his last four. The last success came at the Curragh in the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes – winning by 1/2 a length over 1m2f. She’s up in trip here but has won over this distance in the past and looks overpriced in a tight-looking contest.

The Irish yard of Jessie Harrington took this prize 12 months ago and so the fact they are sending over another is interesting. This 3 year-old filly has a consistent profile that ran a close second at Ascot on their Shergar Cup day earlier this month. She’s won 3 of her 12 starts and hit the first three in 50% of those races too, so have a solid consistent profile to take into this competitive affair.

York Race Times and Schedule | Thurs 18th Aug

1:50 – Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

2:25 – Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – Clipper Logistics Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV

3:35 – Darley Yorkshire Oaks (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed Race) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:45 – OR8Wellness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV

5:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 7f RTV

