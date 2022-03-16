Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips Day 3: Big Treble Put Up By ITV Pundit

Kevin Blake is back with his Cheltenham tips, with the ITV Racing pundit and Betfair ambassador giving his three best bets for Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival. The Irishman put up a mind-boggling SP treble at the meeting last year, showing his knack of horse racing expertise and unearthing winners.

As we head into day three of the Cheltenham Festival we’ve more top tipster advice to guide you through the afternoon. Step forward Kevin Blake with his top Cheltenham tips for Thursday.

You can back Blake’s Cheltenham tips on Day 3 in a treble at an incredible SP!

Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – Day 3

Winter Fog in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2.10) @ 7/1 with BetUK

in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2.10) @ @ SP with BetUK

Ain't That A Shame in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase @ 8/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing

Blake is back with three more fancies for the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Kevin Blake has selected an incredible treble which works out as SP with BetUK! These are those top Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips for Day 3 at the Festival.

Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – Day 3

Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: 2.10 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle Tip – WINTER FOG @ 7/1 with BetUK

First and only run for Emmet Mullins came in the Pertemps Qualifier where he led at the penultimate obstacle, but ended up getting picked off late by Panda Boy. However, it was a run full of promise and Blake think he would have won if ridden with more patience. Great price too with BetUK at 7/1.

Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: 5.30 Kim Muir Handicap Chase Tip – AIN’T THAT A SHAME @ 15/2 with BetUK

An unexposed chaser and his profile seems to suit a race of this nature. Only beaten by some excellent novice chasers such as Tuesday Cheltenham winner, Stattler, and Galopin Des Champs. His last race caught the eye big time after stepping up to three miles for a maiden chase at Navan. He didn’t win but there were plenty of good signs and Kevin Blake thinks he will improve even further for the Kim Muir today.

