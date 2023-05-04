Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds: Latest Sportsbook Prices Ahead Of 2023 Churchill Downs Race

Andy Newton
As we race towards the 149th renewal of the Run for the Roses, we’ve got the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby betting odds – where the Todd Pletcher-trained Forte is heading the market.

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds: Forte Tops The Market

This Saturday will see a field of 20 horses battling it out for the $3m Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, in what will be the 149th edition of the famous ‘Run for the Roses’ race.

It’s also the first leg of the US Triple Crown, with the most recent horse to win all three of America’s top 3 year-old races Justify in 2018.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Forte will be one of the next generation of 3 year-olds to try and cement his name into the US horse racing hall of fame.

As the recent Florida Derby winner (watch below) is the Kentucky Derby favorite with the best US sportsbooks @ 3/1 to give Pletcher his third success in this race and scoop the $1.8m Kentucky Derby first prize.

Todd Pletcher also has live chances with Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns, should Forte underperform.

Forte will come into the big weekend race off the back of five straight wins after also landing the Fountain Of Youth Stakes his season – backing up his Breeders’ Cup Juvenile win at Keeneland last November.

Regardless of how Forte performs on Saturday, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner will be one step nearer to trying to become the 14th US Triple Crown winner, with the Preakness Stakes (May 20th) and Belmont Stakes (10th June) the next targets.

See the full Kentucky betting odds for all 20 runners below.

How Many Kentucky Derby Favorites Have Won Recently?

The other positive ahead of Forte’s Kentucky Derby favorites bid is that the market leaders in the Run for the Roses have a good record of late.

In the last 11 runnings, we’ve seen 6 winning Kentucky Derby favorites reward backers (55%), while a massive 91% of the last 11 favorites have also been placed.

The Florida Derby Has Been a Great Kentucky Derby Guide

There is more ‘great news’ for Forte followers as the Florida Derby – the race he won last time out – has a habit of producing the Kentucky Derby winner in recent times.

Since 2006, the Gulfstream Park Grade 1 contest has seen 5 horses do the famous double –
Barbaro (2006), Big Brown (2008), Orb (2013), Nyquist (2016), and Always Dreaming (2017) – that’s a decent strike-rate of 31%.

It’s fair to say the Florida Derby is currently one of the best Kentucky Derby trial races.

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds For 2023 Race

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby betting odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

You can also click on each of the Kentucky Derby runners to find out more about their chances.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 Kentucky Derby Trends: Churchill Down Stats To Help Find The Kentucky Derby Winner

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers.
Arrow to top