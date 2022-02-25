Kempton free bets and betting offers for Coral Trophy Day

Kempton plays host to some superb racing on Saturday 26th February, including the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase, Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle, Pendil Novices’ Chase and the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle. We have some incredible betting offers available for you to have a punt on the racing this weekend.
Kempton betting offers & free bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Best bookmakers for Kempton free bets
Looking for a bet on the Kempton race card? Claim the best online bookie offers for the racing below:
- bet365 – Best selection of Kempton markets
- Betfred – Great odds for Kempton racing
- BetUK – New bookie with great horse racing welcome offer
- BoyleSports – Best for Kempton Price Boosts
- 888sport – Superb Kempton enhanced odds
The racing from Kempton on Saturday afternoon is set to be a mammoth meeting. With seven races set to take place, we have you covered with the best betting offers and free bets on the market.
The seven races on the card are as follows:
- Coral ‘Fail-To-Finish’ Free Bets Handicap Chase
- Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle
- Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase
- Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle
- Coral Trophy Handicap Chase
- Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Handicap Hurdle
- Coral Committed To Safer Gambling Open National Hunt Flat Race
When does the Kempton race card start?
Date: Saturday, 26th February
First race starts at 1.15 with the final race setting off at 4.45
What TV Channel can I watch the racing from Kempton on?
TV channel: Saturday blockbuster racing card from Kempton will be shown on ITV Racing from 1pm to 4pm GMT.
Bet UK Kempton racing betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their Kempton racing offer.
Place a bet of £10 and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
William Hill Kempton racing betting offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
William Hill have some exceptional offers for punters looking to have a wager on the stacked Kempton racing card on Saturday afternoon.
Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets to use on any market you like across their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet365 Kempton racing betting offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet365’s exclusive Kempton betting offer is a must for those serious about having a punt on the racing from Surrey this weekend.
Bet £10 and you’ll get £50 in Bet Credits to use on bet365’s industry-leading sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Betfred Kempton betting offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Who do you fancy to win the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase? Whoever you think will cross the winning post in first place, make use of Betfred’s amazing offer on the Kempton racing.
Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the horses with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
888Sport Kempton betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets
888Sport are offering £40 in free bets off a £10 opening bet for the Kempton racing card this Saturday. Whether you fancy a flutter on the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase or the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle, 888Sport have got you covered with all of the best betting offers.
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Parimatch Kempton betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Parimatch are offering punters an eye-catching betting offer for the Kempton race card this Saturday. They are offering you £30 in bonuses if you bet just £10. All you have to do to claim this amazing offer is click on the link below and follow the simple instructions.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Virgin Bet Kempton betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Whoever you fancy in each of the seven races from Kempton, the Virgin Bet betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top.
Bet £10 on Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet Kempton racing betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claiming the LiveScore Bet Kempton betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on their bets for the racing on Saturday.
Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all racing markets, as well as any of their vast sportsbook markets.
LiveScore Bet horse racing
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
BetVictor Kempton betting offer: Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
BetVictor are offering horse racing fans a mouth-watering exclusive betting offer. All you have to do is put down an opening bet of £5 at odds of evens or greater, and you will receive £30 on bonuses to use at your will. To claim these free bets, all you have to do is click the link below and follow the step-by-step instructions.
BetVictor horse racing
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Boylesports Kempton racing betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
BoyleSports are giving new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets which can be used on the horse racing by placing a £10 qualifying bet after signing up, which you can do by clicking the link below.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets