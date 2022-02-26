Horse racing fans will be getting excited as this Saturday the ITV cameras head to Kempton to take in the four featured races on the card. Make use of BetUK’s Kempton betting offer by following the instructions on this page.

You can enjoy every race even more with a FREE £30 bet from Bet UK – once signed-up simply place a £10 bet and BetUK will give you a FREE £30 bet to use as you wish (Ts&C’s apply).



Whether it be the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle, Pendil Novices’ Chase or the Coral Trophy Handicap chase, BetUK have you covered with exclusive betting offers. With all seven races on the Kempton card looking particularly competitive, pick out your favourites and claim BetUK’s mouth-watering offer.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Did You Know? 16 of the last 19 Coral Trophy Handicap Chase winners finished in the top five in their last race, are aged nine or younger and are rated 139 or higher.

How to claim the Bet UK Kempton free bets

It’s easy to claim this Kempton free bet offer. Simply follow the instructions below and the bonus money will be heading over to you in no time:

Click here and sign up to Bet UK.

Enter your details such as name, email address, and home address.

Confirm you are over 18 and create your account.

Deposit £10 and place a qualifying bet at odds of 1/2 or greater.

You’ll then receive your free bets when your initial bet has settled (3x £10 free bets).

If you’re looking to place a wager on the Kempton race card, BetUK is the place to be. Just place an initial qualifying bet of £10 or more, and you’ll receive £30 in free bets – more than enough to place a couple of decent wagers on Saturday’s stacked race card.

How does the Bet UK Kempton betting offer work?

Bet UK have made sure it’s simple to claim your £30 in free bets. However, before you can claim them, you need to sign up – use one of the links on this page to head straight there.

Signed up? Now make a deposit, before then placing a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/2. When the bet settles, you’ll receive £30 in free bets, which you can use throughout the sportsbook – including to bet on the Kempton racing on Saturday 26th February.

What can I use the Bet UK Winter Derby free bets on?

Bet UK have put on a huge selection of betting options for those looking to wager on the Kempton race card, and you can bet on them all with your free bets.

You’ll be able to use your free bets before the race, via the BetUK live bet platform – one of the best live betting platforms around.

It’s also possible to use this free bet elsewhere, such as on one of the many other horse races or sports events covered by BetUK.

Other sports can also be wagered on using these free bets, including football, tennis, UFC, golf and rugby. Fan of horse racing? You’ll also be able to use your free bets on one of the many races offered.

Bet UK Kempton betting offer T&Cs

Terms & Conditions Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over.

Opt-in required by clicking on the “Claim” button on the player’s “My Offers” page.

Offer is available on mobile browser and app only.

Offer must be claimed and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration.

Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion.

Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10.

Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion.

Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded.

Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater.

The free bets will expire seven days after they are awarded if they remain unused.

The free bets must be selected for use via the checkbox on the betslip.

This offer can only be claimed once.

Free bet stake not included in any winnings.

Bets placed with free bets do not qualify towards the promotion.

General promotional terms apply.

Bet UK general terms & conditions apply.