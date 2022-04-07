Kell Brook next fight: Date, Opponent, Odds and Venue Details

Kell Brook is likely to take on Chris Eubanks Jr. in his next fight as long as the two men agree on weight.

Kell Brook Fight: Brook vs Eubanks

Kell Brook will take on Chris Eubanks later this year but everything depends on whether the two men can agree on the weight category. Brook is going to fare better at 154lbs and Eubanks has hinted that he might go up to 158lbs in order to make the fight happen.

When is Brook fighting next?

Brook’s next fight will be confirmed once the weight category has been agreed with Eubanks Jr.

Where is Brook v Eubanks?

Location for the Brook’s next fight will be confirmed in time.

Kell Brook Record

33-3-0

