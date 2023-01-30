NFL

Travis Kelce leads Chiefs to Super Bowl, silences Cincinnati Mayor and calls him a ‘jabroni’

David Evans
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, made headlines after his post-game comments about Cincinnati mayor, Aftab Pureval, following the team’s 23-20 victory over the Bengals in the AFC Championship. Kelce, who had a big game with 7 receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown, was clearly fired up after the game and didn’t hold back when asked about Pureval’s comments.

Travis Kelce’s mic drops

Travis Kelce was a star on the mic following the Chiefs win over the Bengals at Arrowhead.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor – know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” Kelce exclaimed during the presentation ceremony.

His comments were in response to Pureval’s statement that Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, should be called “Burrowhead” because of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s 3-0 record there prior to Sunday’s game. Kelce was not having it, making it clear that Arrowhead was in fact its rightful name.

“Wooooo! Burrowhead my ass,” Kelce said while interrupting Patrick Mahomes’ post-game interview. “This is Mahomes’ house!”

Adding fuel to the fire, Pureval also said that Mahomes should take a paternity test to see if Burrow was his daddy. However, it did not pan out that way on Sunday evening. Mahomes, on a gimpy ankle, led the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory.

Kelce’s comments were not only a message to Pureval but also a reminder to the rest of the league that the Kansas City Chiefs are a force to be reckoned with and their home field is not to be trifled with. The Chiefs will now head to the Super Bowl where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the 49ers on Sunday. With Kelce’s leadership and Mahomes’ arm, the Chiefs will be a formidable opponent for any team.

The rivalry between the Bengals and the Chiefs has been a long-standing one, and Kelce’s comments are sure to add more fuel to the fire

