keeneland fall meet 2022 get 5625 in horse racing free bets

Keeneland Fall Meet 2022 Get $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets

1 hour ago

keeneland

The Keeneland Fall Meet 2022 gets going on Friday Oct 7 and runs through till Saturday Oct 29

How To Sign Up To Our Horse Racing Betting Apps

Great news folks – joining our US horse racing betting apps is ‘a piece of cake’ and best of all you can also redeem yourself up to $5,265 in free bets to use in the process, which you could use on the upcoming Keeneland Fall Meet (Oct 7-29) – it’s like finding free cash down the back of your sofa!

We’ll Show You How

Our leading Sports Betting app is Bovada, and you can join them by just going through the simple ‘step-by-step’ guide below – it will only take just a handful of clicks and just a few minutes to do and for your efforts you’ll be rewarded with a $750 free bet (75% matched deposit)

  1. Click here to sign-up with Bovada
  2. Create your account and deposit $1,000 with our betting promo code INSIDERS
  3. Receive your $750 free bet and start betting on horse racing on your mobile
  4. READ ON for three more top free bet joining offers
keeneland
Keeneland Fall Meet runs from Oct 7 to Oct 29

Best US Horse Racing Betting Apps For Keeneland Fall Meet 2022

BOVADA ($750 Free Bet): Leading Betting App For Live Streaming

 

bovada landing page 1

Bovada are our leading selection if mobile betting is something rate highly when placing your horse racing bets. The Bovada betting platform has hundreds of markets to choose from, so the choice for players is one of the best on the market. This also means hunting for the right betting opportunities is much easier for their customers while with their competitive odds it also means better value.

Bovada also have a huge focus on US sports, including horse racing and, therefore, the 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet.

With Bovada you also have the option to STREAM LIVE GAMES and races to your devices (phone or tablet), so if you’re out and about, then getting your bets on is a breeze with Bovada.

Oh, that’s not all! Bovada also give their new players one of the best FREE BET welcome bonuses around.

They offer a 75% deposit match up to $750, which, in short, means after joining if you deposit $1,000 using our PROMO CODE INSIDERS your new BOVADA account will be credited with a $750 bonus.

Or if $1,000 is too much, deposit less – say $500 and you’ll get 75% of that amount ($375). You choose, but the Bovada offer is only available on your opening deposit, so – if you can – you might as take full advantage.

  1. Create a Bovada Account HERE
  2. Deposit $1,000 with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet
Place a bet at Bovada

EVERYGAME ($750 Free Bet): Easy To Use Betting App & Top Sign-up Bonus

everygameEveryGame are a Sportsbook that big thumbs-up too. They have a cool $750 bonus to snap-up and to have them in your betting armoury will only give you more betting options and much more value.

They have one of the easiest mobile betting apps around – their dev guys have spent a lot of time and research getting to know the user experience and it shows with it’s simple-to-use navigation.

Established in 1996, the Everygame Sportsbook have seen many other betting companies come and go. However, they have stood the test of time and with that secured a reputation that you can totally trust. With a wide range of US sports covered, including US horse racing there is plenty of choice, while the added extra is that they also reward users with a $750 sign-up bonus when you use our exclusive PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

  1. JOIN Everygame HERE
  2. Create your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3)
  4. Start making your Keeneland Fall Meet bets
Place a bet at Everygame

BETONLINE ($1,000 Free Bet) – Big Selection Of Markets & 50% Match Deposit

coolmore turf mile

BetOnline are next when it comes to wanting a trusted Sportsbook mobile app in your corner. The BetOnline service is easy-peasy to use even a novice punter will have no issues finding their way around it.

However, this is an honest review, so we’ll let you know one thing – they currently don’t offer live streaming just yet, with their bigger focus being on giving the user the best betting experience prior to an event starting.

This goal is supported with thousands of competitive odds and markets, over every sport you can think of betting on – including US horse racing and the upcoming Keeneland Fall Meet. They also offer a 9% horse rebate on their site – one of the highest around!

BetOnline also accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, so finding your preferred way to deposit will be a smooth process.

So, yes, no live streaming, but a stack of other pluses that also includes a 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000) for new players with our PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

  1. JOIN BetOnline Today
  2. Open your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $2,000 to unlock your 50% match bonus and get a $1,000 FREE BET
  4. Begin making your Keeneland Fall Meet bets
Place a bet at BetOnline

BetUS ($3,125 Free Bet): Top Industry Prices & Cracking Joining Bonus

betus

BetUS is the last of our four SportsBook to have an account with as their app offers everything their desktop offering does. Users have the option to place bets on 22 sports markets, including parlays, live in-game betting, and so much more.

Yes, at the moment, special price boosts are not on the BetUS app, but they are always updated odds which gives their users the value to give them an edge over other bettors.

With a quick and ‘easy-to-navigate’ interface, BetUS also allows their customers to set-up push notifications and reminders when their chosen selection or teams are next in action – call it a sort of ‘Bet Alert’.

  1. JOIN BetUS Today
  2. Open your account and deposit with our dedicated promo code INSIDERS
  3. 100% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500
  4. 25% casino bonus up to $625
  5. Begin making your horse racing bets, including the Keeneland Fall Meet
Place a bet at BetUS

Keeneland Fall Meet Stakes Schedule

There are 22 Stakes races across the Keeneland Fall Meet 2022, including six Grade 1 contests – see the full list below.

Fri, Oct. 7 2022

  • Darley Alcibiades (G1) $500,000
    2YO Fillies, 1 1/16 miles
  • JPMorgan Chase Jessamine (G2) $350,000
    2YO Fillies, 1 1/16 miles (turf)
  • Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) $350,000
    3YOs & Up, 6 furlongs

Sat, Oct. 8 2022

  • $1 Million Coolmore Turf Mile (G1)
    3YOs & Up, 1 mile (turf)
  • Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) $600,000
    2YOs, 1 1/16 miles | $100,000 KTDF Contribution
  • First Lady (G1) $750,000
    3YOs & Up, F&M, 1 mile (turf)
  • Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) $350,000
    3YOs & up, F&M, 6 furlongs
  • Woodford (G2) $350,000
    3YOs & up, 5.5 furlongs (turf)

Sun, Oct. 9 2022

  • Juddmonte Spinster (G1) $600,000
    3YOs & Up, F&M, 9 furlongs
  • Castle & Key Bourbon (G2) $350,000
    2YOs, 1 1/16 miles (turf)
  • Indian Summer (L) $250,000
    2YOs, 5 1/2 furlongs (turf)

Fri, Oct. 14 2022

  • Sycamore (G3) $300,000
    3YOs & up, 1 1/2 miles (turf)

Sat, Oct. 15 2022

  • Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) $600,000
    3YO fillies, 1 1/8 miles (turf)

Sun, Oct. 16 2022

  • Franklin (G3) $300,000
    3YOs & up, F&M, 5.5 furlongs

Sat, Oct. 22 2022

  • Lexus Raven Run (G2) $350,000
    3YO fillies, 7 furlongs
  • Perryville (L) $250,000
    3YOs, 7 furlongs

Sun, Oct. 23 2022

  • Rood & Riddle Dowager (G3) $300,000
    3YOs & up, F&M, 1 ½ miles (turf)

Fri, Oct. 28 2022

  • Rubicon Valley View (G3) $300,000
    3YO fillies, 1 1/16 miles (turf)
  • Myrtlewood $200,000
    2YO fillies, 6 furlongs

Sat, Oct. 29 2022

  • Hagyard Fayette (G2) $350,000
    3YOs & Up, 9 furlongs
  • Bryan Station (G3) $300,000
    3YOs, 1 mile (turf)
  • Bowman Mill $200,000
    2YOs, 6 furlongs

