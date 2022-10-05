Keeneland Fall Meet 2022 Get $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Keeneland Fall Meet 2022 gets going on Friday Oct 7 and runs through till Saturday Oct 29, so how does $5,625 in free bets to use on action sound? Continue reading and we’ll show you how to get four top horse racing bonuses in your Sportsbook accounts by just depositing (no staking needed).



Great news folks – joining our US horse racing betting apps is ‘a piece of cake’ and best of all you can also redeem yourself up to $5,265 in free bets to use in the process, which you could use on the upcoming Keeneland Fall Meet (Oct 7-29) – it’s like finding free cash down the back of your sofa!

Our leading Sports Betting app is Bovada, and you can join them by just going through the simple ‘step-by-step’ guide below – it will only take just a handful of clicks and just a few minutes to do and for your efforts you’ll be rewarded with a $750 free bet (75% matched deposit)

Click here to sign-up with Bovada Create your account and deposit $1,000 with our betting promo code INSIDERS Receive your $750 free bet and start betting on horse racing on your mobile READ ON for three more top free bet joining offers

Best US Horse Racing Betting Apps For Keeneland Fall Meet 2022



BOVADA ($750 Free Bet): Leading Betting App For Live Streaming



Bovada are our leading selection if mobile betting is something rate highly when placing your horse racing bets. The Bovada betting platform has hundreds of markets to choose from, so the choice for players is one of the best on the market. This also means hunting for the right betting opportunities is much easier for their customers while with their competitive odds it also means better value.

Bovada also have a huge focus on US sports, including horse racing and, therefore, the 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet.

With Bovada you also have the option to STREAM LIVE GAMES and races to your devices (phone or tablet), so if you’re out and about, then getting your bets on is a breeze with Bovada.

Oh, that’s not all! Bovada also give their new players one of the best FREE BET welcome bonuses around.

They offer a 75% deposit match up to $750, which, in short, means after joining if you deposit $1,000 using our PROMO CODE INSIDERS your new BOVADA account will be credited with a $750 bonus.

Or if $1,000 is too much, deposit less – say $500 and you’ll get 75% of that amount ($375). You choose, but the Bovada offer is only available on your opening deposit, so – if you can – you might as take full advantage.

Create a Bovada Account HERE Deposit $1,000 with promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet



EVERYGAME ($750 Free Bet): Easy To Use Betting App & Top Sign-up Bonus

EveryGame are a Sportsbook that big thumbs-up too. They have a cool $750 bonus to snap-up and to have them in your betting armoury will only give you more betting options and much more value.

They have one of the easiest mobile betting apps around – their dev guys have spent a lot of time and research getting to know the user experience and it shows with it’s simple-to-use navigation.

Established in 1996, the Everygame Sportsbook have seen many other betting companies come and go. However, they have stood the test of time and with that secured a reputation that you can totally trust. With a wide range of US sports covered, including US horse racing there is plenty of choice, while the added extra is that they also reward users with a $750 sign-up bonus when you use our exclusive PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

JOIN Everygame HERE Create your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3) Start making your Keeneland Fall Meet bets

BETONLINE ($1,000 Free Bet) – Big Selection Of Markets & 50% Match Deposit

BetOnline are next when it comes to wanting a trusted Sportsbook mobile app in your corner. The BetOnline service is easy-peasy to use even a novice punter will have no issues finding their way around it.

However, this is an honest review, so we’ll let you know one thing – they currently don’t offer live streaming just yet, with their bigger focus being on giving the user the best betting experience prior to an event starting.

This goal is supported with thousands of competitive odds and markets, over every sport you can think of betting on – including US horse racing and the upcoming Keeneland Fall Meet. They also offer a 9% horse rebate on their site – one of the highest around!

BetOnline also accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, so finding your preferred way to deposit will be a smooth process.

So, yes, no live streaming, but a stack of other pluses that also includes a 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000) for new players with our PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

JOIN BetOnline Today

Open your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS Deposit $2,000 to unlock your 50% match bonus and get a $1,000 FREE BET Begin making your Keeneland Fall Meet bets

BetUS ($3,125 Free Bet): Top Industry Prices & Cracking Joining Bonus



BetUS is the last of our four SportsBook to have an account with as their app offers everything their desktop offering does. Users have the option to place bets on 22 sports markets, including parlays, live in-game betting, and so much more.

Yes, at the moment, special price boosts are not on the BetUS app, but they are always updated odds which gives their users the value to give them an edge over other bettors.

With a quick and ‘easy-to-navigate’ interface, BetUS also allows their customers to set-up push notifications and reminders when their chosen selection or teams are next in action – call it a sort of ‘Bet Alert’.

JOIN BetUS Today

Open your account and deposit with our dedicated promo code INSIDERS 100% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 25% casino bonus up to $625 Begin making your horse racing bets, including the Keeneland Fall Meet

In Summary: $5,625 in Keeneland Fall Meet Horse Racing Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Keeneland horse racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action at the Keeneland Fall Meet.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None

Keeneland Fall Meet Stakes Schedule

There are 22 Stakes races across the Keeneland Fall Meet 2022, including six Grade 1 contests – see the full list below.

Fri, Oct. 7 2022

Darley Alcibiades (G1) $500,000

2YO Fillies, 1 1/16 miles

JPMorgan Chase Jessamine (G2) $350,000
2YO Fillies, 1 1/16 miles (turf)

2YO Fillies, 1 1/16 miles (turf)

Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) $350,000
3YOs & Up, 6 furlongs

3YOs & Up, 6 furlongs

Sat, Oct. 8 2022

$1 Million Coolmore Turf Mile (G1)

3YOs & Up, 1 mile (turf)

Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) $600,000
2YOs, 1 1/16 miles | $100,000 KTDF Contribution

2YOs, 1 1/16 miles | $100,000 KTDF Contribution

First Lady (G1) $750,000
3YOs & Up, F&M, 1 mile (turf)

3YOs & Up, F&M, 1 mile (turf)

Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) $350,000
3YOs & up, F&M, 6 furlongs

3YOs & up, F&M, 6 furlongs

Woodford (G2) $350,000
3YOs & up, 5.5 furlongs (turf)

3YOs & up, 5.5 furlongs (turf)

Sun, Oct. 9 2022

Juddmonte Spinster (G1) $600,000

3YOs & Up, F&M, 9 furlongs

Castle & Key Bourbon (G2) $350,000
2YOs, 1 1/16 miles (turf)

2YOs, 1 1/16 miles (turf)

Indian Summer (L) $250,000
2YOs, 5 1/2 furlongs (turf)

2YOs, 5 1/2 furlongs (turf)

Fri, Oct. 14 2022

Sycamore (G3) $300,000

3YOs & up, 1 1/2 miles (turf)

Sat, Oct. 15 2022

Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) $600,000

3YO fillies, 1 1/8 miles (turf)

Sun, Oct. 16 2022

Franklin (G3) $300,000

3YOs & up, F&M, 5.5 furlongs

Sat, Oct. 22 2022

Lexus Raven Run (G2) $350,000

3YO fillies, 7 furlongs

Perryville (L) $250,000
3YOs, 7 furlongs

3YOs, 7 furlongs

Sun, Oct. 23 2022

Rood & Riddle Dowager (G3) $300,000

3YOs & up, F&M, 1 ½ miles (turf)

Fri, Oct. 28 2022

Rubicon Valley View (G3) $300,000

3YO fillies, 1 1/16 miles (turf)

Myrtlewood $200,000
2YO fillies, 6 furlongs

2YO fillies, 6 furlongs

Sat, Oct. 29 2022

Hagyard Fayette (G2) $350,000

3YOs & Up, 9 furlongs

Bryan Station (G3) $300,000
3YOs, 1 mile (turf)

3YOs, 1 mile (turf)

Bowman Mill $200,000
2YOs, 6 furlongs

2YOs, 6 furlongs

