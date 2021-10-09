Bosnia will be looking to pick up their first win of the World Cup qualifiers when they take on Kazakhstan this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 14:00 pm BST.

Neither side have managed to pick up a win in Group D so far and they will be desperate for all three points here.

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia team news

Bosnia will be without Miralem Pjanic and Sinisa Sanicanin due to injury.

Kazakhstan are without captain Askhat Tagybergen and Artur Shushenachev.

Kazakhstan possible starting line-up: Shatskiy; Logvinenko, Maliy, Marochkin; Bystrov, Zharynbetov, Kuat, Vorogovskiy; Vasiljev, Zhukov; Omirtayev

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting line-up: Sehic; Jovicic, Ahmedhozic, Hadzikadunic; Stevanovic, Hadziahmetovic, Nalic, Cimirot, Kolasinac; Demirovic, Dzeko

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia form guide

Kazakhstan have two draws and two wins from their last four outings and they are at the bottom of Group D with three points from five matches. Meanwhile, Bosnia have three points as well but they have a game in hand. A win here could take them above Ukraine in second place if other results go their way.

Bosnia are also unbeaten in their last three matches which includes a draw against France.

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Kazakhstan vs Bosnia from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Kazakhstan – 7/2

• Draw – 5/2

• Bosnia – 17/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 6/5

• Under – 7/9

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia prediction

Bosnia are the better team here and they should be able to pick up all three points. Kazakhstan managed to hold Bosnia to a 2-2 draw back in September but the away side are desperate now and they will have a lot of motivation.

Furthermore, they are coming into this game on the back of some impressive performances and they will be confident of getting a good result.

Prediction: Bosnia win.

