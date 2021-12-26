Kayserispor and Sivasspor will play the Turkish Super Lig match on 27th December 2021, Monday.

Kayserispor vs Sivasspor Preview

Kayserispor played the last match against Yeni Malatyaspor which ended with a 2-2 draw. In this match, Kayserispor registered five shots on target and 56% possession.

On the other hand, Sivasspor played the match against Rizespor which ended with a 1-1 draw with seven shots on target and 57% possession for Sivasspor.

Last but not the least, Sivasspor got a 20 victory against Kayserispor Yeni 4 Eylul Stadi.

Kayserispor vs Sivasspor Team News

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Lung Jr; Bulut, Hosseini, Kolovetsios, Carole; Bassan, Kemen, Campanharo, Pektemek, Thiam; Gavranovic

Sivasspor possible starting lineup:

Vural; Oguz, Goutas, Camara, Erdal; Kesgin, Cofie, Fajr; Henrique, Yatabare, Gradel

Kayserispor vs Sivasspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Kayserispor vs Sivasspor from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Sivasspor: 13/10

Draw: 21/10

Kayserispor: 21/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under: 3/4

Kayserispor vs Sivasspor Prediction

Sivasspor has been showing amazing performance in the past by registering many victories. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Sivasspor will win the game and Kayserispor will have to struggle really hard.

Prediction: Sivasspor to win at 13/10.

Bet on Sivasspor to win at 13/10 with Bet365.

