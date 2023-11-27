Boxing News

Katie Taylor Next Opponent Betting Odds – Trilogy Fight vs. Chantelle Cameron Odds-On Favorite

David Evans
  • Chantelle Cameron Trilogy Bout Has 71% Probability to be Katie Taylor’s Next Fight
  • Rematch vs. Amanda Serrano +300 to be Taylor’s Next Bout
  • Katie Taylor to Retire a 50/1 Shot

Katie Taylor Next Opponent Odds

  • Chantelle Cameron -250
  • Amanda Serrano +300
  • Any other fighter +700
  • Retirement +5000

Following a majority decision victory over Chantelle Cameron, Katie Taylor’s path forward in the boxing world has garnered immense interest. With a trilogy fight with Cameron leading the odds, let’s delve into the potential matchups that could shape Taylor’s future in the ring.

Chantelle Cameron Trilogy Fight in the Works

The odds are heavily in favor of a trilogy bout with Chantelle Cameron at -250, especially since Taylor expressed her desire for the third fight to take place in Dublin at Croke Park.

Their rivalry, currently tied at 1-1, would be a compelling and decisive showdown for both fighters.

Amanda Serrano Rematch on the Horizon?

A rematch with Amanda Serrano, whom Taylor previously defeated, also emerges as a significant possibility, with the odds set at +300.

Such a bout would not only be a high-stakes encounter but also a chance for Serrano to seek redemption after Taylor handily defeated her in their first fight.

Taylor 50/1 to Hang Up Her Gloves

While the focus remains on Cameron and Serrano, the +700 odds for ‘any other fighter’ leave room for an unexpected challenger to emerge, offering a wildcard element to Taylor’s next move in her illustrious career.

However, another option for Taylor could now be retirement. The Irish boxer may feel she has accomplished everything she can in the game after avenging her only ever loss against Chantelle Cameron. Although it is a bit of a longshot at 50/1, could it be time for Taylor to hang up her gloves?

SportsLens Commentary

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens, comments, “Taylor’s next fight is shaping up to be another epic chapter in her storied career. The odds lean heavily towards a trilogy with Cameron, a matchup that fans are eagerly anticipating. However, if Taylor thinks she has accomplished everything she set out to do, the odds of 50/1 on a retirement could look generous. Taylor’s decision could be a defining moment in women’s boxing.”

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top