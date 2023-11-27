Chantelle Cameron Trilogy Bout Has 71% Probability to be Katie Taylor’s Next Fight



Rematch vs. Amanda Serrano +300 to be Taylor's Next Bout



Katie Taylor to Retire a 50/1 Shot



Katie Taylor Next Opponent Odds

Chantelle Cameron -250

-250 Amanda Serrano +300

+300 Any other fighter +700

+700 Retirement +5000

Following a majority decision victory over Chantelle Cameron, Katie Taylor’s path forward in the boxing world has garnered immense interest. With a trilogy fight with Cameron leading the odds, let’s delve into the potential matchups that could shape Taylor’s future in the ring.

Chantelle Cameron Trilogy Fight in the Works

The odds are heavily in favor of a trilogy bout with Chantelle Cameron at -250, especially since Taylor expressed her desire for the third fight to take place in Dublin at Croke Park.

Their rivalry, currently tied at 1-1, would be a compelling and decisive showdown for both fighters.

Amanda Serrano Rematch on the Horizon?

A rematch with Amanda Serrano, whom Taylor previously defeated, also emerges as a significant possibility, with the odds set at +300.

Such a bout would not only be a high-stakes encounter but also a chance for Serrano to seek redemption after Taylor handily defeated her in their first fight.

Taylor 50/1 to Hang Up Her Gloves

While the focus remains on Cameron and Serrano, the +700 odds for ‘any other fighter’ leave room for an unexpected challenger to emerge, offering a wildcard element to Taylor’s next move in her illustrious career.

However, another option for Taylor could now be retirement. The Irish boxer may feel she has accomplished everything she can in the game after avenging her only ever loss against Chantelle Cameron. Although it is a bit of a longshot at 50/1, could it be time for Taylor to hang up her gloves?

SportsLens Commentary

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens, comments, “Taylor’s next fight is shaping up to be another epic chapter in her storied career. The odds lean heavily towards a trilogy with Cameron, a matchup that fans are eagerly anticipating. However, if Taylor thinks she has accomplished everything she set out to do, the odds of 50/1 on a retirement could look generous. Taylor’s decision could be a defining moment in women’s boxing.”