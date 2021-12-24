Altay visits Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium to play the Turkish Super Lig match against Kasimpasa on 25th December 2021.

The hosts will be aiming to win Saturday’s match after losing the last seven matches in the Super Lig.

Watch and bet on Kasimpasa vs Altay at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 15:30, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi

Kasimpasa vs Altay Preview

Kasimpasa played the last match against Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium which ended with a 1-1 draw. In this match, Kasimpasa registered five shots on target and three corners.

On the other hand, Altay suffered a 2-1 loss against Trabzonspor at Altay Alsancak Stadi. However, they had eight shots on target and four corners in this Super Lig match.

Both the teams will be struggling hard to win this match in order to attain a good position at the league table.

Kasimpasa vs Altay Team News

Kasimpasa has reported injuries of Tarkan Serbest, Jeffrey Bruma, Loret Sadiku, and Nabil Dirar while Altay will play without Ibrahim Özturk and N. Kücükdeniz.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Tekin; Hadergjonaj, Brecka, Donk, Elmaci; Erdogan, Travnik, Serbest, Hajradinovic; Bozok, Eysseric

Altay possible starting lineup:

Lis; Naderi, Akca, Bjorkander, Thiam, Karayel; Rodriguez, Pinares, Poko, Kappel; Bamba

Kasimpasa vs Altay Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Kasimpasa vs Altay from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Kasimpasa: 23/20

Draw: 12/5

Altay: 21/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 7/8

Under: 11/10

Kasimpasa vs Altay Prediction

Given that both the teams didn’t show satisfactory performance, therefore, most football betting sites believe that this match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Kasimpasa vs Altay to end in a draw.

Bet on Kasimpasa vs Altay to draw at 12/5 with Bet365.

How to Watch Sparta Kasimpasa vs Altay Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Kasimpasa vs Altay live online.

Kasimpasa vs Altay Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.