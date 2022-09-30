Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Sunday Night Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have a non-conference Sunday Night football matchup when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $7386.58.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Sign up with Betonline HERE Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Chiefs vs Buccaneers same game parlay

Join BetOnline And Back Our Chiefs vs Buccaneers Same Game Parlay

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chiefs (EV) +100 @ Betonline

Hard to believe the Chiefs are a “pick-em” against the injury riddled Tampa Bay offense. Kansas City choked one away in Indy last week, but this is still one of the best offenses in football, led by one of the best QB’s in the pro game.

It won’t be easy for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes against a Bucs defense allowing one TD pass per contest, but the veteran QB has slung it for 857 yards with eight TD’s against one interception. Kansas City may have injuries to their wideouts, but he has his leading receiver available and TE Travis Kelce has 230 receiving yards with a pair of TD’s.

No one has ever done it quite like Bucs QB Tom Brady. He’s a legend, but he has a mess on his hands. Tampa Bay is dealing with offensive-line injuries, nearly all their wideouts are hurt, and Brady hasn’t looked much like the “GOAT”.

Brady has thrown for 673 yards, with three scoring strikes and an interception. He faces a Chiefs secondary allowing 2.3 aerial TD’s per contest, and while Mike Evans could have a big night, it won’t be enough to outscore Kansas City.

Back Chiefs EV @ +100 With BetOnline

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Chiefs ML -107 @ Betonline

We would love to get a better price here, but -107 is a decent number for a Chiefs side to win this game, and they will win this game for the reasons described above.

Leonard Fournette has been tasked with carrying the offense and while he’s rushed for 227 yards through the first three games, he hasn’t found the end zone and won’t likely have that much impact against a Kansas City defense allowing 87 rushing yards with less than a TD.

Back Chiefs ML @ -107 With BetOnline

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Chiefs over 45.5 -110 @ Betonline

45.5 points seems low for this contest.

The status of several Tampa Bay receivers is up in the air, and I fully expect the Chiefs to win no matter who plays for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay will have Evans back from suspension, and he’s snared eight of his 11 targets for 132 yards and a TD, but what if either Chris Godwin and or Julio Jones are active? That would certainly give Tampa Bay some additional firepower and would impact the score.

The Bucs defense faces a powerhouse offense for the first time this season. Tampa Bay did a good last week against a Packers offense still figuring things out, but the Chiefs already know what to do. If they execute on offense, and we believe that they will, this game is going over the total.

Back Raiders under 45.5 @ -108 With BetOnline

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP Parlay Odds

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -107 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -105

nbsp;