Kansas City Chiefs are set to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers next weekend in Super Bowl LVIII and ahead of the NFL season finale, we take a look at who edges the Chiefs vs 49ers head to head record.

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers met in in Las Vegas next weekend, it will be just the 16th meeting between the franchises in NFL history.

The Chiefs hold a slight advantage when it comes to their head to head record with eight wins to their name just edging the 49ers’ seven, but there is only really one game that either set of fans will care about.

The 14th match between San Francisco and Kansas City are in the 2020 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs just edged in what was a disappointing game for the Niners after a faultless season.

This year the 49ers will be out for revenge for that 2020 loss, with many of the players from Super Bowl LIV still involved with the same side four years down the line.

It wasn’t just the Super Bowl in 2020 that went to the Chiefs though, as Kansas City have won four of the last five head to head meetings against San Francisco.

Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy have only faced off with each other once so far, which came the last time these franchise’s met. was in the regular season last year, with the Chiefs putting up 44 points past the 49ers in one of their opening games of last years Super Bowl winning campaign.

Although the Chiefs hold the head to head advantage, most NFL bookmakers have the 49ers as marginal favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Head To Head Record

San Francisco 49ers 23-44 Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers 16-19 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs 17-27 San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs 38-27 San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs 17-27 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 22-17 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 13-15 San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs 31-10 San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs 41-0 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 17-13 Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers 21-7 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 44-9 San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 San Francisco 49ers

* Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100