American Football

Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers Head To Head Record: Chiefs Favoured Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Purdy & Mahomes
Purdy & Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs are set to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers next weekend in Super Bowl LVIII and ahead of the NFL season finale, we take a look at who edges the Chiefs vs 49ers head to head record. 

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers met in in Las Vegas next weekend, it will be just the 16th meeting between the franchises in NFL history.

The Chiefs hold a slight advantage when it comes to their head to head record with eight wins to their name just edging the 49ers’ seven, but there is only really one game that either set of fans will care about.

The 14th match between San Francisco and Kansas City are in the 2020 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs just edged in what was a disappointing game for the Niners after a faultless season.

This year the 49ers will be out for revenge for that 2020 loss, with many of the players from Super Bowl LIV still involved with the same side four years down the line.

It wasn’t just the Super Bowl in 2020 that went to the Chiefs though, as Kansas City have won four of the last five head to head meetings against San Francisco.

Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy have only faced off with each other once so far, which came the last time these franchise’s met. was in the regular season last year, with the Chiefs putting up 44 points past the 49ers in one of their opening games of last years Super Bowl winning campaign.

Although the Chiefs hold the head to head advantage, most NFL bookmakers have the 49ers as marginal favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Head To Head Record

  • 23.10.22: San Francisco 49ers 23-44 Kansas City Chiefs
  • 15.08.21: San Francisco 49ers 16-19 Kansas City Chiefs
  • 02.02.20: Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 San Francisco 49ers
  • 25.08.19: Kansas City Chiefs 17-27 San Francisco 49ers
  • 23.09.18: Kansas City Chiefs 38-27 San Francisco 49ers
  • 12.08.17: Kansas City Chiefs 17-27 San Francisco 49ers
  • 05.10.14: San Francisco 49ers 22-17 Kansas City Chiefs
  • 17.08.13: Kansas City Chiefs 13-15 San Francisco 49ers
  • 26.09.10: Kansas City Chiefs 31-10 San Francisco 49ers
  • 01.10.06: Kansas City Chiefs 41-0 San Francisco 49ers
  • 10.11.02: San Francisco 49ers 17-13 Kansas City Chiefs
  • 12.11.00: San Francisco 49ers 21-7 Kansas City Chiefs
  • 30.11.97: Kansas City Chiefs 44-9 San Francisco 49ers
  • 11.09.94: Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 San Francisco 49ers

* Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Willie Gay Jr.
American Football

LATEST Willie Gay Jr. Off Injury Report For Kansas City Chiefs Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 04 2024
donna kelce
American Football
Who Is Travis & Jason Kelce’s Mom? Everything You Need To Know About Donna Kelce
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 03 2024

Travis Kelce is going to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL season finale next week and ahead of the match, we take a look at…

tom brady super bowl
American Football
NFL Flashback: The Best Super Bowls Of All Time Ranked 1-to-10
Author image James Lloyd  •  Feb 02 2024

As we head into Super Bowl LVIII, we take a look back at the event’s history and rank the top 10 best Super Bowls of all time. As tough as…

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
American Football
Will Taylor Swift Boost Super Bowl 2024 Viewers?
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 02 2024
Lionel Messi Inter Miami
American Football
How Much Will Lionel Messi Earn For His Involvement In the Super Bowl 2024 Ad?
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 02 2024
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA
American Football
Super Bowl Viewing Numbers: How Many US Fans Watch The Event Each Year?
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 02 2024
Super Bowl tickets
American Football
Super Bowl Ticket Prices History: How Much Have NFL Prices Gone Up Over The Last 10 years?
Author image James Lloyd  •  Feb 02 2024
Arrow to top