Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We have an AFC Conference battle on Sunday afternoon when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Indianapolis Colts for Sunday Football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts Sunday Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Sunday’s contest.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Player Props Betting Tips

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Player Props Bets Tip 1: Mecole Hardman over 0.50 TD Receptions +250

Indianapolis allows 237 passing yards per game, but they haven’t seen anything like what the Chiefs bring, and that leads us to Hardman. Hardman has grabbed six of his 10 targets and found the end zone last week against the Chargers. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a heel problem, but he should be good to go, and that price is right!

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Props Bets Tip 2: Michael Pittman Jr over 0.50 TD receptions +175

Pittman missed last week with an injury, but he was limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but he is trending towards playing and the Colts will need him. Pittman hauled in nine of his 13 targets for one TD and with Indianapolis likely playing from behind it’s a good bet that Colts QB Matt Ryan will be looking in his direction often against a Chiefs defense allowing 269.5 passing yards per contest.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Props Bets Tip 3: Parriss Campbell over 25.5 receiving yards +104

The Colts are going to have to throw the football, as they will likely be down by a bunch Sunday. Campbell has caught three of his six targets for 37 receiving yards. One catches went for 20 yards, and maybe he can break off a big one in garbage time against a Kansas City Chiefs defense allowing 269.5 passing yards per contest.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Odds