NFL week 6 action kicks off tonight with Thursday night football, as the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Denver Broncos to the Arrowhead Stadium, ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Chiefs vs Broncos Picks

Under 47.0 Points (-4) (-110)

Isiah Pacheco anytime TD scorer (+110)

Chiefs vs Broncos Pick 1: Under 47.0 Points (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Thursday night football this week is the under for points, which has been set at 47.0. The Chiefs should enjoy a fairly routine victory tonight and it is hard to see the Broncos putting many points up against one of the best defences in the league.

The last two Kansas City games have seen this points prop come in, with the Chiefs scoring less than 47 points in four out of their five games so far this year.

The Broncos on the other hand have hit the over for this points bet in every week this season except the first against the Las Vegas Raiders, but we think Thursday’s game will be very one sided so Denver could struggle for points.

Chiefs vs Broncos Pick 2: Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for tonight’s game is for Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to find his way into the end zone. Pacheco has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last three games for the Chiefs, so finding his way to the scorers certainly isn’t a new challenge for the 24-year-old.

Pacheco carried the ball 16 times last weekend against the Vikings and if he gets as many chances again this week, it would be very surprising if the running back didn’t score against a struggling Broncos defence.

Chiefs vs Broncos Odds and Line

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -600 | Denver Broncos: +450

Kansas City Chiefs: -600 | Denver Broncos: +450 Point Spread: Chiefs (-10.5) -110 | Broncos (+10.5) -110

Chiefs (-10.5) -110 | Broncos (+10.5) -110 Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like