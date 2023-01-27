The AFC Championship game takes place on Sunday between the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) and the Kansas City Chiefs (15-3). Bettors in Virginia can get involved with the NFL action by claiming a free bet worth up to $1000 with BetOnline.

BetOnline are offering an incredible 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who open an account ahead of the action this weekend. If you deposit $200 you get $100 free. If you deposit $450 you get $225 free. Deposit $2000 to avail of the maximum of $1000 in free bets.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Virginia With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it easy to place a bet on the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. BetOnline are the best Virginia sports betting site on the market today, so be sure to place your NFL bets this weekend with them. Here is how to place your bets:

Join and deposit $2000

Receive your $1000 free bet

Go to the football betting page

Select your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bet and add to betslip

Enter your stake and place your AFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Virginia?

Here are some of the best reasons why Virginia bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

No KYC or credit checks

Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet

No taxes on winnings

Better lines and odds on all races

Crypto betting available

Best Virginia Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Here are some of our best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:

Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City

Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105

QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game

Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175

Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards in playoff games

Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100

Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo

Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Moneyline:

KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105

Point Spread:

Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115

Total Points:

Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47/5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change



